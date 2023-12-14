The Cast Of ‘Percy Jackson’ Know They’re Living Out Your Dream

I mean I’ve only seen the first four episodes, and it’s already clear how much the show is staying true to the books. But how do you guys think the show is different from the books, or what is it offering that audiences might not be expecting?

LJ: I feel like the only thing that’s different from the books is what we added new. The producers and directors took in so much time to add every detail from the book that I feel like everything is the same except for the things that we might have added—which is a good thing, I promise! That’s the only difference really.

Maybe there’s real-life people now and not just titles and stuff. That’s really the only difference because [the showrunners] did so good to go over and scan everything in the book to add into the series.

WS: I agree. I feel like we definitely touched all the bases and added more. All the little things that we did change were things that [Rick Riordan] was revisiting. You know what I mean? He hasn’t touched this book since he wrote it. I’d ask him questions about it, and he said the last time he read it was like right after it came out.

AS: Yeah I completely agree. I’m really glad that we got the format of a TV show because we get the time to flesh out characters. I’m really excited for everyone to see what we do with Medusa in the show. She was always such an intriguing character.

Oh, absolutely.

AS: Right?! Right, thank you. There’s so much story behind her and her origin, how she became Medusa—a monster with such a feared name. I’m really glad that we got to do all of that honor and justice in the show.

Jessica Parker Kennedy is phenomenal; she’s so good. So terrifying but gentle at the same time.

LJ: That’s what I was saying!

AS: Jessica killed it!

WS: Her voice is so compelling.

LJ: Like she made me think she was innocent for some reason. The way she was talking when she said, “You know, your mother, I loved her,” I was like—did you? I kind of feel bad now. Maybe I want to say sorry. [Laughs]

To wrap things up we have to know: Who would your parents be if you were demigods yourselves?

WS: I feel like mine would still be Poseidon. I mean it’s boring but—

It’s not boring! He’s literally Poseidon!

AS: It’s Poseidon! It’s the obvious choice.

LJ: I feel like I would stick with Athena or go with Zeus.

WS: Because you can fly, right? And control the winds.

And lightning.

All: And lightning!