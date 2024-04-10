Bobb'e J. Thompson Says Tracy Morgan Snatched Him Up and Cursed Him Out When He Was 7

Comedian Bobb'e J. Thompson revealed that he was once disciplined by Tracy Morgan as a child, an experience that has since traumatized him.

Thompson was a recent guest on the web series Comedy Hype, where he alluded to Morgan, who played his father on 2000s sitcom The Tracy Morgan Show.

"I remember being a kid, bro, on a certain set, bro, and the star of this certain project that I was working on, the n***a got mad at me," Thompson said. "I'm just a 7-year-old kid just doing my job, bro. He got mad at me, bro, grabbed me by my collar, and was like, 'Who the fuck is on that sign, my n***a?' That's how he handled me."

He continued, "Stop getting in these scenes and hamming it up," adding that Morgan, who's name he still didn't specify, would get mad at him if he made a certain facial expression.

"But then, this name n***a turned around and did an interview and acted like it was all good, like, 'Oh yeah, if he's stealing a scene, then that's what it should be. I only want the best,'" Thompson said. "But, n***a, that's cap, that ain't the truth, that ain't how you felt for real, because you took me, as a 7-year-old child, and made me feel bad for doing my job well."

Thonmpson explained that the "only thing" he was doing "was doing what I was learning from you, my n***a. That's the cold part."