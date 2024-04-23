Anne Hathaway Reflects on 'Gross' Audtion Where She Had to Kiss 10 Men

She continued, "And I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult,’ so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better."

Although Hathway didn't specify what film the audition for, she's come a long way. As a producer on The Idea of You, Hathaway took a more wholesome chemistry test approach with actors, ultimately landing on co-star Nicholas Galitzine.

“We asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love, that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we’d do a short little improv," she told V Magazine. "I was sitting in a chair like we had come in from dinner or a walk or something, we pressed play, and we just started dancing together."