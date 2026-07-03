Patti LuPone Responds to Gay Cruise Banned From Entering Turkey: ‘I Am Furious, but I Am Sailing’

Theater legend Patti LuPone is set to sail with a boatload of her fans, but the Turkish government had other plans.

Turkish authorities have blocked gay cruise line Atlantis Events’ upcoming voyage from docking at two of its scheduled ports, forcing a reroute just days before the ship sets sail. LuPone, who is booked to perform onboard, fired off an Instagram post Thursday (July 3) reacting to the ban.

"I am shocked," she wrote. "A ship — a magnificent ship — full of well-heeled gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board. I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this."

Officials in Aydın province canceled two planned stops — Kuşadası and Istanbul — stating the ship was chartered by groups whose behavior was "incompatible with the fabric of our society and our moral values," and that there was "absolutely no possibility" of the group docking for an event of that nature.

Atlantis Events CEO Rich Campbell told CNN the decision was "pretty stunning." "The reasoning behind it is that it's a gay group," he told CNN. "It's very concerning to me when a country decides they can pick and choose which tourists are allowed in and which are not."