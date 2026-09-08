Viviane Feldman
Joined August 2023 | 4 posts
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The Gen V and White Lotus star talks filming in Thailand for seven months, working with Parker Posey again, Aimee Lou Wood’s astrology obsession, and how running keeps him grounded.
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