Pop Culture

Colton Underwood Reacts to Rob Rausch Betrayal on 'Traitors'

"That's a backstab and a half," said Colton Underwood after learning that his closest friend on 'The Traitors' betrayed him.

Three men stand outdoors, wearing casual clothing and caps, with a scenic background of stone pillars and greenery.
Euan Cherry/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is reacting to finally finding out the identity of the person he considered his closest friend throughout this season of The Traitors.

Underwood, who was a faithful on the show, was declared “murdered” by traitors Candiace Dillard Bassett of Real Housewives and Rob Rausch of Love Island, during the February 5 episode.

He had previously successfully convinced his cast members that fellow star Lisa Rinna was a traitor, effectively banishing her from the castle. He was also highly suspicious of Basett, but he did not last long enough in the game to witness her banishment, which took place at the end of the episode.

While Underwood may have been correct in his suspicions of two of the three traitors, there was one who took him entirely off guard. That was Rob Rausch.

Rausch, who remains in the game, earned Underwood’s trust as they both progressed through the game.

In a clip shared to The Traitors’ Instagram page, the former Bachelor appeared shocked to learn of Rausch’s betrayal.

“What?! My boy murdered me,” he said upon hearing the news.

“Aw, that’s a backstab and a half. I knew I shouldn’t have trusted Snake Boy. We came full circle, and now I’m back over here,” he went on.

Despite the betrayal, Underwood appeared impressed by Rausch’s convincing gameplay.

“The gay in me is living for this. Rob, go for it,” he said.

Throughout the season, Underwood has faced social media backlash, particularly from those who feel he should not have been cast on the show due to his controversial past.

After his season on The Bachelor, Underwood was hit with a restraining order by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. She also accused him of harassment and stalking.

The backlash that Underwood received played a role in prompting the show to issue an anti-cyberbullying statement on social media.

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