Colton Underwood Reacts to Rob Rausch Betrayal on 'Traitors'

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is reacting to finally finding out the identity of the person he considered his closest friend throughout this season of The Traitors.

Underwood, who was a faithful on the show, was declared “murdered” by traitors Candiace Dillard Bassett of Real Housewives and Rob Rausch of Love Island, during the February 5 episode.

He had previously successfully convinced his cast members that fellow star Lisa Rinna was a traitor, effectively banishing her from the castle. He was also highly suspicious of Basett, but he did not last long enough in the game to witness her banishment, which took place at the end of the episode.

While Underwood may have been correct in his suspicions of two of the three traitors, there was one who took him entirely off guard. That was Rob Rausch.