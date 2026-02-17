Kid Rock Received Text Questioning TPUSA Performance of Faith-Based Cover

Kid Rock was beyond excited to perform at the TPUSA All-American Halftime Show, which was put together to give football fans who didn’t want to watch Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl Halftime show another option.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, took the stage for his headlining set, opening with his 1999 hit, “Bawitdaba.” From there, he went into a cover of Cody Johnson’s song, “‘Til You Can’t,” changing the lyrics to make the song more faith-based.

After the performance, comedian Bill Maher sent Kid Rock a text.

“I liked the song he sang,” Maher said during a February 13 appearance on The Story Is With Elex Michaelson. “I said it was a good song. The content of it — not my cup of tea. But you know, I think he writes a great song. I’m a big fan of his music,” he continued.

“But, you know, the whole thing — his whole show was about Christian … it was a very big Christian [thing]. … I said [in a text], ‘Wouldn’t it have been a little more Christian to let Mr. Bunny have his moment?'“ Maher added. He said that he told Kid Rock that they could discuss it the next time they spoke.