Kid Rock Received Text Questioning TPUSA Performance of Faith-Based Cover

Kid Rock was beyond excited to perform at the TPUSA All-American Halftime Show, which was put together to give football fans who didn’t want to watch Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl Halftime show another option.
Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, took the stage for his headlining set, opening with his 1999 hit, “Bawitdaba.” From there, he went into a cover of Cody Johnson’s song, “‘Til You Can’t,” changing the lyrics to make the song more faith-based.
After the performance, comedian Bill Maher sent Kid Rock a text.
“I liked the song he sang,” Maher said during a February 13 appearance on The Story Is With Elex Michaelson. “I said it was a good song. The content of it — not my cup of tea. But you know, I think he writes a great song. I’m a big fan of his music,” he continued.
“But, you know, the whole thing — his whole show was about Christian … it was a very big Christian [thing]. … I said [in a text], ‘Wouldn’t it have been a little more Christian to let Mr. Bunny have his moment?'“ Maher added. He said that he told Kid Rock that they could discuss it the next time they spoke.
The TPUSA show was considered a moderate success, with about five million people tuning in live on YouTube. At the time of this writing, the show has been watched more than 21 million times on YouTube alone.
Meanwhile, TPUSA spokesperson and executive producer of “The Charlie Kirk Show” Andrew Kolvet said that there will be another show during the 2027 Super Bowl.
“The All-American Halftime Show pulled in OVER 25 MILLION views on just YouTube and Rumble alone, with a lot of large groups watching together, so the number of viewers is likely far higher. And the numbers are still climbing (broadcast partners, fast channel partners, and final counts incoming),” he wrote on X on Feb. 8. “Based on tonight’s success, we have committed to running it back again next year. The All-American Halftime Show will be back in 2027,” he added.