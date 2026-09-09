Iggy Azalea Made a Six-Figure Bet on the Company Building Infrastructure for the Creator Economy

Iggy Azalea is done watching other people get rich off creators. The rapper, entrepreneur, and increasingly active investor has personally put a substantial six-figure sum into SHIFT, the AI infrastructure company behind Fanvue, an emerging platform in the creator economy. As part of the deal, she’ll also become a founding member of SHIFT’s Creator Advisory Board.
And unlike most celebrity investors, Azalea isn’t watching the creator economy from a distance. Over the past year, she has become one of the most visible crossover figures in live streaming, appearing on camera alongside some of the biggest streamers in the world. She has seen firsthand how attention converts into money in this world, and more importantly, who ends up keeping it.
It’s a familiar arc by now. The biggest names in music, sport, and content are no longer content with brand deals; they want equity. MrBeast has done it. Jake and Logan Paul have, too. Azalea’s move puts her in that same lane, but with a specific thesis attached: AI is changing how creators monetize their work, increasing the importance of the companies building the supporting infrastructure.
SHIFT’s flagship platform is home to Cardi B, footballer Alisha Lehmann, WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick, and football journalist Fabrizio Romano. In January, the business closed a $22 million Series A led by Inner Circle, the investment club whose portfolio includes Revolut, Anthropic, and xAI.
A broader story is the shift reflected in the company’s name. For much of the past two decades, the creator economy has often operated on a familiar model: creators build audiences, while advertisers pay to reach them. That model may now be evolving. A more prominent feature of the creator economy is fans paying creators directly for subscriptions, communities, experiences, and digital products. This model can give creators greater control over their income than advertising alone.
Fanvue’s founders know that trade from the inside. Co-founder Joel Morris was a teenage YouTube star with more than 2.5 million subscribers. The audience was his, but advertisers ran the money. Fanvue was built to flip that, and as it scaled, the vision outgrew a single platform and became SHIFT: the Fanvue platform at the centre, surrounded by a growing ecosystem of creator apps, payment rails built for AI-driven commerce, and financial services designed to scale creator earnings. SHIFT reports that creators using its AI tools can earn three to six times more than those who do not, although these results may vary.
“For twenty years, creators could only really sell one thing, their audience’s attention, and advertisers were the only buyer. AI removes that ceiling,” said co-founder and co-CEO Will Monange.
“AI is fundamentally changing how people make money online, and global talent like Iggy investing in SHIFT underlines the belief in our vision,” added Joel Morris, co-founder and co-CEO.
For Azalea, who has quietly built a reputation as one of music’s more shrewd business operators, the play is less about a payday and more about position. If SHIFT becomes a leading commerce and payments platform for creators, early investors could benefit from its growth.
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