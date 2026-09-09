Iggy Azalea Made a Six-Figure Bet on the Company Building Infrastructure for the Creator Economy

Iggy Azalea is done watching other people get rich off creators. The rapper, entrepreneur, and increasingly active investor has personally put a substantial six-figure sum into SHIFT, the AI infrastructure company behind Fanvue, an emerging platform in the creator economy. As part of the deal, she’ll also become a founding member of SHIFT’s Creator Advisory Board.

And unlike most celebrity investors, Azalea isn’t watching the creator economy from a distance. Over the past year, she has become one of the most visible crossover figures in live streaming, appearing on camera alongside some of the biggest streamers in the world. She has seen firsthand how attention converts into money in this world, and more importantly, who ends up keeping it.

It’s a familiar arc by now. The biggest names in music, sport, and content are no longer content with brand deals; they want equity. MrBeast has done it. Jake and Logan Paul have, too. Azalea’s move puts her in that same lane, but with a specific thesis attached: AI is changing how creators monetize their work, increasing the importance of the companies building the supporting infrastructure.

SHIFT’s flagship platform is home to Cardi B, footballer Alisha Lehmann, WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick, and football journalist Fabrizio Romano. In January, the business closed a $22 million Series A led by Inner Circle, the investment club whose portfolio includes Revolut, Anthropic, and xAI.

A broader story is the shift reflected in the company’s name. For much of the past two decades, the creator economy has often operated on a familiar model: creators build audiences, while advertisers pay to reach them. That model may now be evolving. A more prominent feature of the creator economy is fans paying creators directly for subscriptions, communities, experiences, and digital products. This model can give creators greater control over their income than advertising alone.