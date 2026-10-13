The Slow Road Through ComplexCon

Toyota recently reminded us that two things are true about life. It's a journey, and the unexpected moments often lead to the most personal growth.



And one thing is true about ComplexCon: it's built for speed. Drops sell out in minutes, lines wrap around the convention floor, and most attendees are racing from one booth to the next. At ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, Toyota's activation asked guests to do something different: slow down and take the scenic route to self-empowerment, reflection, and creative freedom.

Toyota's "Road to Bloom" footprint explored all those themes. It offered guests a gamified path through its booth that was full of choices to make and unexpected but fun surprises focused on growth and artistic liberty.



The “Road to Bloom" was laid out around a Camry and a GR Supra, with everything accented by flowers, greenery, and sakura. At the start of their journeys, attendees were able to pick up a "Road to Bloom" pass. For each stop, guests received a stamp. But they had to earn it.

First stop was the Camry and a Pop-A-Shot-style "Shoot to Bloom" game, followed by a "Petal to the Metal" GR Supra photo moment, concluding with the "Blooming Road." There, at the last stop, guests could write messages of hope and growth on a sticker to place on a New York City-style stoplight installation. As a final gift, they received a fresh bloom to take with them.



Once each guest had collected all their stamps, they got a scratch-off card that offered the chance to win a number of prizes. Perhaps most coveted was the Toyota × Awake NY debossed sakura duffel bag, but the Toyota × Awake NY rugby shirt, cherry blossom pin, and Toyota wheel rim keychain were also received with excitement.

Most of the booths at ComplexCon had merch. Toyota made people earn it through a combination of fun and tender self-reflection. Not every guest exited the "Road to Bloom" with an Awake NY duffel bag, but everyone did indeed walk out with a fresh bloom in hand, having left a personal message of hope affixed to a stoplight in the middle of the Los Angeles Convention Center. For fans of Toyota, a company built for the road, that’s a good place to end up.