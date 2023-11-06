Lil Yachty Links With Viral Self Defense Instructor and Gets Some Combat Lessons

It looks like Lil Yachty got some self-defense tips over the weekend.

Dale Brown, the viral commander of Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.), posted a photo of himself with Lil Boat, alongside the caption, “@lilyachty has Intelligent Options to Increase Survivability.” Yachty, Brown, and a kid—who appears to be Brown’s child—are seen standing in Brown’s trademark pose and facial expression: one eyebrow raised and only their fingertips touching together in front of them.

Video from the encounter also shows Brown demonstrating some pretty hardcore locks with Yachty, who seems ramused by it all.