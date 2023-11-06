Lil Yachty Links With Viral Self Defense Instructor and Gets Some Combat Lessons

It looks like Lil Yachty got some self-defense tips over the weekend.
Dale Brown, the viral commander of Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.), posted a photo of himself with Lil Boat, alongside the caption, “@lilyachty has Intelligent Options to Increase Survivability.” Yachty, Brown, and a kid—who appears to be Brown’s child—are seen standing in Brown’s trademark pose and facial expression: one eyebrow raised and only their fingertips touching together in front of them.
Video from the encounter also shows Brown demonstrating some pretty hardcore locks with Yachty, who seems ramused by it all.
The Atlanta rapper isn't the first celebrity Brown has met. Pinned to his Instagram page is a photo with Post Malone from October 2022, and another pinned image of Snoop Dogg from January 2022.
Back in March, Brown shared some self-defense tips following 6ix9ine’s brutal beatdown at a Florida LA Fitness. Brown recreated the attack in a video, which saw two actors jumping the popular TikToker while he was lying face-up on a bathroom floor.
Although Brown didn’t mention 69 by name, he did allude to the rapper: “Come on clown … I wanna be famous, too,” one of the actors aid while pretending to stomp Brown. “I wanna be famous too.”
“This is what you do when you want to survive when you are at LA Fitness, or any other place, and you’re 6-foot-9 or 69 years old or if born in 1969 like me, this is how you survive,” Brown said in the clip. His tip to thwart such attacks was to hook your leg behind the assailant’s leg to bring the person down.
In addition to TikTok, Brown is known for his YouTube channel, which has over 2 million subscribers.