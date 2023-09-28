Lil Tay Makes Public Appearance for First Time in Years After Saying Dad Was Behind Death Hoax

Lil Tay has emerged for the first time in five years.

The internet personality was seen at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, after apparently last being seen in 2018, per TMZ. A clip of her shows her accompanied by security, as well as her brother, Jason, and her mom, Angela. All three wear black masks, and Tay is also outfitted in a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and sunglasses.

Neither she nor her family say anything in the video. Her brother often motions for the paparazzi to back up, as they swarm her with cameras and ask her questions. She then hops into a black SUV.

According to the outlet, the Canadian native alluded to her trip on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, posting a photo of her U.S. passport.