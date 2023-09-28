Lil Tay Makes Public Appearance for First Time in Years After Saying Dad Was Behind Death Hoax

Lil Tay has emerged for the first time in five years.
The internet personality was seen at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, after apparently last being seen in 2018, per TMZ. A clip of her shows her accompanied by security, as well as her brother, Jason, and her mom, Angela. All three wear black masks, and Tay is also outfitted in a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and sunglasses.
Neither she nor her family say anything in the video. Her brother often motions for the paparazzi to back up, as they swarm her with cameras and ask her questions. She then hops into a black SUV.
According to the outlet, the Canadian native alluded to her trip on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, posting a photo of her U.S. passport.
She was the victim of an alleged death hoax this summer. In early August, a post on her IG said she and her brother had died.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing,” the statement read. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”
Meta later confirmed that her account had been hacked, and helped Tay regain access to her account. This Tuesday, the 16-year-old slammed her stepfather, accusing him of being behind the death hoax.
"My abusive racist misogynistic woman beating father faked my death," she wrote on her IG Story alongside a photo of her stepfather, Christopher J. Hope. He later told TMZ that her allegations were false.
In late August, Lil Tay’s mother was given primary custody of her daughter, allowing them to leave Vancouver if they wanted. Hope was ordered to pay back child support from 2014, estimated to be around $275,000.
As of the time of this writing, the death hoax on Tay’s IG is still live but now has a warning/fact-checking message.