Lil Tay Claims Her 'Abusive' and 'Misogynistic' Stepfather Was Responsible for Death Hoax

Lil Tay has once again broken her silence and revealed her stepfather was behind her fake death last month.

On Tuesday, the 16-year-old took to her Instagram Stories with a message to her fans that her stepfather, Christopher J. Hope, was responsible for the news of her and her brother's sudden death. Lil Tay included a portrait of her stepdad in her post and claimed he's "abusive" and "racist."

"My abusive racist misogynistic woman beating father faked my death," Lil Tay wrote.