Cardi B Recounts 'Embarrassing' Mishap While Having Dinner With Rihanna and Paris Hilton

Even celebrities aren’t immune to humiliation.
Cardi B took to Instagram Live over the weekend to recap a fundraiser she attended last week, hosted by Jason Lee in Los Angeles. The “Like What” rapper was seated at the same table as Rihanna and Paris Hilton, where Cardi suffered an "embarrassing" mishap.
“I was really upset because … it was a dinner and I was eating, I was hungry," she said. "So I’m talking to Paris Hilton, I’m talking to Rihanna. I’m smiling because when I get nervous I smile.”
And that's when things went south. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, yeah!'” she added. “I’m all up in Paris Hilton’s face because we sitting right next to each other. When I fucking went home, you know what I noticed? That I have something black right here," she said about her teeth. "I noticed I had something black in my fucking teeth the whole time!”
Bardi wondered if it would be random of her to reach out to Paris and ask her if she saw that the rapper had food stuck in her teeth. Cardi compared the incident to The Emperor’s New Groove, when the same thing happens to the evil sorceress, Yzma.
“I’m a little drunk,” Cardi added. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope that [Paris] didn’t notice.’ … When I got home and I noticed that, I just literally buried myself in my fucking bed ’cause that shit is so fucking embarrassing.”