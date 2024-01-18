As Bobbi Althoff gears up for Season 2 of her viral The Really Good Podcast, she’s opening up about the reception to her show.

She’s become somewhat controversial, following her rare interview with Drake—and their apparent subsequent fallout—with many wondering if she’s an industry plant.

“I think a lot of people didn’t get that it was a bit, and I still think people don’t,” Althoff told Rolling Stone. “It’s definitely hard having so many people have so many opinions about everything you do. I think a lot of people think I’m just this mean person who says mean things to people. That’s why I’m trying to make sure people know there’s a difference between the interviewer me, versus the real me.”

She explained that there's a separation between her podcasting persona and who she is as a mother to her two daughters.

“Podcast Bobbi owns her discomfort,” she continued. “She says what she thinks and she doesn’t care about what people think about her. She leans into the things that people think are stupid about her. With guests, we see what happens. So if the guest is throwing punches, I can throw punches back. If they are super sweet and mellow, then it’s like, I then feed off that energy. It’s like improv.”

Althoff made waves last summer when she landed an interview with Drake. Later, it seemed like the pair’s relationship had soured when they unfollowed each other from Instagram, and their interview was removed from IG and YouTube.