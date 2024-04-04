Benedict Wong on Being His Own Agent, Negotiating Deals With Marvel and Netflix

Benedict Wong is in complete control of his own career.

In a new interview with Vulture, the British actor opened up about not having an agent—and having to negotiate huge contracts with Marvel, and mostly recently Netflix, for his new role in 3 Body Problem.

“I signed my own Marvel contract, and that is a credit to me as an agent. That isn’t anyone else’s but mine. That isn’t anyone else’s but mine,” he said. “It’s been quite baffling though, because I’ve been trying to pass my momentum over to a new agent.”

Womg explained that he eventually does want to sign with a “big agency.”

“I need more," he explained.

When asked what the process is like for signing with behemoths like Netflix and Marvel, Wong responded, “Fundamentally, it’s about understanding your worth, isn’t it? That is a form of negotiation. What I find interesting now is that I don’t have an agent who has their own personal agenda for me to take a job. For me, I’m either going to do it or I’m not going to do it.”