Blac Chyna Says Tyga ‘Talking to Kylie’ When She Was ‘16 or Something’ Was the Last Straw for Her

In an interview on Nick Viall's The Viall Files, Blac Chyna, a.k.a. Angela Renée White, said that she felt Tyga's alleged affair with Kylie Jenner was a "betrayal."

While discussing her son 11-year-old King Cairo, whom she and Tyga welcomed in 2011, Chyna opened up about her relationship with him. "I feel like it ran its course," she said around the 46:40 point, as seen above. "And then he started talking to Kylie [Jenner] at the time. I think she was, like, 16 or something. And we was engaged and stuff, so that's kind of what ended it."

Blac Chyna and Tyga dated from 2011 to 2014. Following their split, Tyga was spotted with Jenner at her 17th birthday party in 2014, but they only confirmed they were dating the next year, shortly after she turned 18.

Asked how she found out about his relationship with Jenner, Chyna replied, "I feel like the same way everybody else did; the internet."

As for the moment Chyna's relationship with Tyga fell apart, she said it was only when his friends packed up her belongings that she realized it was over and there was validity to the rumors about Jenner. "It was actually when Tyga’s friends threw me outside of his house,” she explained. “Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time. ... Packed it right up and packed in the G Wagon that he had given to me at the moment."

She said the situation was further complicated because she was very good friends with Kim Kardashian at the time. “Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that,” she shared. “We lived in the same community. And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kinda crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me. It’s like, nobody’s seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back. Kim, and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked. And it’s like, how does that work?”

Chyna later got into a relationship with Rob Kardashian, with whom she welcomed her daughter Dream Kardashian in 2016, but when he first hit her up she was suspicious of him because of what went on with Kylie Jenner. "It was like, ‘What are y’all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM?’ And then I started talking to him and I’m like, ‘OK, this guy is actually really cool,'” Chyna added. “We just fell in love and we had Dream.”

Blac Chyna is currently in a custody battle with Tyga over their son. She's petitioned for him to pay child support and establish joint custody for King Cairo, but Tyga isn't budging. "10 years later... nah... stick to ur schedule sat-mon," he wrote in a recent Instagram comment addressing the battle.