Blac Chyna Completes Court-Ordered Parenting Class Amid Custody Battle With Tyga

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has made a major move as part of her custody battle with ex Tyga.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, White completed a court-mandated, online parent education class called “Our Children First” on Nov. 1.



White initially filed for custody and child support for their 11-year-old son, King Cairo, and requested financial support for legal fees. In response, Tyga filed for sole custody of their son and refused to comply with White’s request, stating on Instagram that he wants to stick to her scheduled visitation from Saturday to Monday.

The model recently opened up about her past relationship with Tyga, whom she dated from 2011 to 2014, and his alleged affair with Kylie Jenner.

In an interview with The Viall Files, White described Tyga’s involvement with Jenner as a “betrayal.” “He started talking to Kylie [Jenner] at the time. I think she was, like, 16 or something. And we was engaged and stuff, so that’s kind of what ended it,” she said. White also claims she found out about the rapper’s relationship with Jenner through the internet.