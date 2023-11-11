Ninja Deletes Discord After IShowSpeed Accidentally Leaks Link to Private Server

Fortnite legend Ninja has deleted his Discord after YouTube streamer IShowSpeed accidentally shared the link to the former's private server.
The incident took place during a live stream between Ninja and IShowSpeed on Nov. 10. Shortly after IShowSpeed's mishap, Ninja called out the YouTube personality and revaled the high-profile figures that were included in his private Discord.
"That Discord had Drake, Travis Scott, Marshmello, JuJu, every professional Fortnite player you could imagine," he said. All of the top OG streamers, like fucking everyone, and I had to fucking nuke it because Speed leaked it."
Ninja continued by calling out IShowSpeed for his lack of awareness in leaking the private information.
"There is no way, dude!" he said. "Speed did fucking not! I have had this Discord as a sanctuary for years, and Speed leakes it in the first fucking day within an hour! It's gone, Mitch. It's gone, bro. It's gone, bro. It's gone!"
After catching wind of Ninja's frustration, IShowSpeed claimed he didn't leak the Twitch streamer's Discord, before admitting that the mistake was not done on purpose.
"He thinks I did it on purpose," IShowSpeed explained. "Bro, why would I leak his Discord? Bro, I didn't even leak it. He unfriended me? What? Bro, I didn't even leak. Wait, he's actually sad? Bro, when did I leak his Discord? What?"