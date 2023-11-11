Ninja Deletes Discord After IShowSpeed Accidentally Leaks Link to Private Server

Fortnite legend Ninja has deleted his Discord after YouTube streamer IShowSpeed accidentally shared the link to the former's private server.

The incident took place during a live stream between Ninja and IShowSpeed on Nov. 10. Shortly after IShowSpeed's mishap, Ninja called out the YouTube personality and revaled the high-profile figures that were included in his private Discord.

"That Discord had Drake, Travis Scott, Marshmello, JuJu, every professional Fortnite player you could imagine," he said. All of the top OG streamers, like fucking everyone, and I had to fucking nuke it because Speed leaked it."