GloRilla and Fivio Foreign Sample Nas' Classic Hit "Oochie Wally" on "Cha Cha Cha" Off Yo Gotti and CMG's Compilation 'Gangsta Art 2'

Backed by a sample of Nas' 2000 hit single, "Cha Cha Cha" arrives alongside a visual featuring the two rising rappers.

Sep 30, 2023
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

GloRilla and Fivio Foreign join forces for "Cha Cha Cha," a standout track from Yo Gotti and his CMG label's new compilation album Gangsta Art 2.

The new collaborative single, which arrives alongside a music video, features a sample from Nas' classic 2000 hit "Oochie Wally."

A sequel to last year's Gangsta Art, the 17-track Gangsta Art 2 features songs from several rappers on CMG's star-studded roster, including GloRilla ("Overstood," "Pop It," and "Wrong One"), Yo Gotti ("Fa Fa Fa," "Soldier," "Fire Us," "Foundation"), Moneybagg Yo ("50-50" and "Big Dawg"), Mozzy ("Broad Day" and "Behind Them Walls"), 42 Dugg ("Bae" and "One Time"), Lil Poppa ("4 Dat Money" and "Place We Dream About"), and more.

Watch the video for "Cha Cha Cha" up top, and stream CMG's new compilation album now on all major platforms.

GlorillaFivio ForeignNasYo GottiCMG RecordsCompilationNew MusicNew AlbumsSamples

Latest in Music