Psychedelics

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The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 13
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Talks Iboga Experience, Discovering 'Your Purpose Is to Be Kind'

The actor said the powerful psychoactive medicine, which he tried in Spain, "changed" him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, May 6 included Steve Carell ("Rooster"), Mike Tyson ("Mike Tyson Invitational"), and musical guest The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton.
Sports

Mike Tyson Describes Psychedelic 'Fantasy' of Turning Into an Alien

The legendary boxer also said he craves fruit when he's high.

Jaelani Turner-Williams72 days ago
Miguel.
Music

Miguel Says He 'Loves Psychedelics,' Reveals His 'Worst Trip' Was on Edibles

The singer is releasing his first album in eight years, 'Caos.'

tara mahadevan268 days ago
Jake Paul tweets about a misunderstanding regarding Mike Tyson and Parkinson's.
Sports

Mike Tyson’s Team Refutes Jake Paul’s Claim Boxer Has Parkinson’s

Jake Paul has since said he "misspoke" when he suggested that Mike Tyson has Parkinson's.

Alex Ocho516 days ago
Seth Rogen poses in a brown plaid suit at the "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" event backdrop with "Prime" logo on a yellow background
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen 'Did a Ton of Acid and Then Went to the Grateful Dead Show' and Now They're His Favorite Band Ever

The 42-year-old caught his first Dead and Company concert at the Sphere and instantly become hooked.

Jaelani Turner-Williams737 days ago
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Pop Culture

Julia Roberts Says Shrooms Are the Hardest Drug She's Ever Done: 'It Was Nice'

The 'Leave the World Behind' star discussed the topic during an appearance on 'What Happens Live.'

Brad Callas952 days ago
jada and jaden on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Jaden Talks Psychedelics, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Was ‘First One to Make That Step for the Family’

The family has long been vocal about the benefits they've experienced with plant medicine. As for Jada's response to Jaden's latest, fans can expect answers to this and more in her upcoming book.

Trace William Cowen1115 days ago
Frank Ocean is seen with green hair
Music

Frank Ocean Reveals He’s Been ‘Working in Malibu This Summer’

Frank Ocean made the remarks during an insightful discussion on a new 'Blonded Radio' episode about the benefits of psychedelics with Dr. James Fadiman.

Trace William Cowen1468 days ago

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