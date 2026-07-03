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Chet Hanks Talks Iboga Experience, Discovering 'Your Purpose Is to Be Kind'
The actor said the powerful psychoactive medicine, which he tried in Spain, "changed" him.
Mike Tyson Describes Psychedelic 'Fantasy' of Turning Into an Alien
The legendary boxer also said he craves fruit when he's high.
Miguel Says He 'Loves Psychedelics,' Reveals His 'Worst Trip' Was on Edibles
The singer is releasing his first album in eight years, 'Caos.'
Mike Tyson’s Team Refutes Jake Paul’s Claim Boxer Has Parkinson’s
Jake Paul has since said he "misspoke" when he suggested that Mike Tyson has Parkinson's.
Seth Rogen 'Did a Ton of Acid and Then Went to the Grateful Dead Show' and Now They're His Favorite Band Ever
The 42-year-old caught his first Dead and Company concert at the Sphere and instantly become hooked.
Julia Roberts Says Shrooms Are the Hardest Drug She's Ever Done: 'It Was Nice'
The 'Leave the World Behind' star discussed the topic during an appearance on 'What Happens Live.'
Jaden Talks Psychedelics, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Was ‘First One to Make That Step for the Family’
The family has long been vocal about the benefits they've experienced with plant medicine. As for Jada's response to Jaden's latest, fans can expect answers to this and more in her upcoming book.
Frank Ocean Reveals He’s Been ‘Working in Malibu This Summer’
Frank Ocean made the remarks during an insightful discussion on a new 'Blonded Radio' episode about the benefits of psychedelics with Dr. James Fadiman.