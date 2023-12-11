Britney Spears Reflects on Divorce From Sam Asghari: 'It's So Weird Being Single'

Spears continued by shedding light on how she plans to make changes in her life post-marriage.

"I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me?" she shared. "I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day. l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things. The way I live my life is mine. I’ve had so many people interfere with that. But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!"

Back in August, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple married in June 2022 after first meeting on the set of Spears’ music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016.

After the pair’s divorce proceedings became public, Asghari broke his silence on Instagram, writing, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

He continued, “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”