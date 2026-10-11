‘Young & Restless’ Star Victoria Rowell Revisits On-Set Abuse: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Rowell later settled a lawsuit accusing CBS and Sony of retaliating against her advocacy for Black talent, and she has not returned as Drucilla despite recent Winters-family comebacks.

Rowell says resentment over co-creator Bill Bell’s support and accommodations for her outside roles fueled workplace hostility, including an alleged incident in which Michelle Stafford spat on and insulted her; Stafford disputes that account.

Victoria Rowell says she left The Young & the Restless after 17 years for “self-preservation and self-respect,” declaring that “enough is enough.”

Victoria Rowell is opening up about the alleged mistreatment she experienced during her 17 years on The Young & the Restless, including an incident in which she claims a fellow cast member spat on her. In a recent interview with Carlos King, the actress revisited the behind-the-scenes tensions at the CBS soap and explained why she eventually decided she'd had enough. Rowell, who played Drucilla Barber Winters from 1990 to 2007, traced some of the workplace friction to her relationship with The Young & the Restless co-creator Bill Bell, who she said openly supported her career. “He was very vocal about his excitement about me joining the cast. That was the first issue,” Rowell explained.

According to the actress, Bell's support extended beyond the studio. She recalled being invited to his home and said the cast knew his appreciation for her work. But Rowell said the situation became more complicated as she began landing roles outside daytime television. “There was that, and then it was deemed that I had preferential treatment because I started booking features,” she recalled. Those opportunities included working alongside Eddie Murphy, Jim Carrey and Beau Bridges. Rowell also secured a regular role opposite Dick Van Dyke on Diagnosis: Murder, which she filmed while continuing to appear on The Young & The Restless. She said at least one fellow actor and the actor's producer husband objected to the scheduling accommodations that let her pursue those projects.

“There was pushback from one of the actors and her husband who was a producer like, ‘this isn’t fair,’” Rowell said. Despite the tensions, Rowell said she kept fulfilling her professional obligations. “All I know is I do my job. I’ve never stopped doing my job. I will always do my job,” she said. When King asked why she ultimately left the soap in 2007, Rowell made clear that walking away hadn't been her original intention. “I didn’t want to [but] enough is enough and too much is foolish,” she said, adding that her decision came down to “self-preservation and self-respect.”