Arnold Schwarzenegger Returning for New 'Conan the Barbarian' Movie

Nearly 45 years after first wielding the sword of a legendary warrior, Arnold Schwarzenegger is officially returning to the role that helped launch his Hollywood career. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor and former California governor is set to star in King Conan, a new installment in the long-running Conan the Barbarian franchise, with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie attached to write and direct the project for 20th Century Studios.

The upcoming film will be the third entry in the series connected to Schwarzenegger’s original portrayal of the character. McQuarrie—best known for writing The Usual Suspects and directing multiple Mission: Impossible films starring Tom Cruise—has spent the past decade working within that blockbuster series. King Conan marks his first time directing a non-Mission: Impossible feature since 2012’s Jack Reacher. The project continues a cinematic legacy that began with the 1982 fantasy film Conan the Barbarian, directed by John Milius and co-written by Oliver Stone. That movie introduced Schwarzenegger to global audiences and helped establish the muscular, sword-and-sorcery aesthetic that defined many fantasy films of the era. A sequel, Conan the Destroyer, followed in 1984, arriving just months before Schwarzenegger cemented his action-movie stardom with The Terminator. During a recent appearance at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, Schwarzenegger discussed the concept behind the new film, which centers on an older version of the warrior king. “It’s a great story where Conan was [king for] 40 years, and he gets complacent, and now he gets forced out of the kingdom, slowly,” Schwarzenegger said. “Then there’s conflict, and then he somehow comes back, and then there’s all kinds of madness and violence and magic and creatures.”