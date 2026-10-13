Taye Diggs Faces Love, Legacy, and Retirement in Lifetime’s ‘Paradise with You’

Taye Diggs heads to the Caribbean for a high-stakes new romance in Lifetime’s Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You, premiering Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Diggs stars as Carter, an NFL superstar nearing retirement who arrives on the island of Nevis looking for a reset—then finds himself caught between a new relationship and a fight over a property with deep personal meaning.

According to People, Carter meets Simone, played by Heather Hemmens, an interior decorator rebuilding her life after betrayal.

Their connection begins after a rocky beach encounter in the film’s trailer, when Simone tells Carter, “You just kicked sand all over me!” Carter quickly tries to make amends, asking, “Can I make this up to you? Would you like to have dinner with me?”

The dinner leads to more than a vacation fling. Carter and Simone soon discover they are pursuing the same estate, which Carter hopes to turn into a football training facility.