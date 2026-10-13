Taye Diggs Faces Love, Legacy, and Retirement in Lifetime’s ‘Paradise with You’

Key Takeaways
- Taye Diggs stars in Lifetime’s Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You as Carter, an NFL superstar nearing retirement who heads to Nevis for a reset and falls for Simone, an interior decorator played by Heather Hemmens.
- Their romance collides with competing plans for the same estate: Carter wants a football training facility, while Simone sees the property as part of her grandmother’s legacy and her own future.
- Cynthia Bailey co-stars in the Nov. 7 premiere, marking Diggs and Terry McMillan’s fourth collaboration and expanding the Nevis setting with the companion micro-drama, Tides of Temptation.
Taye Diggs heads to the Caribbean for a high-stakes new romance in Lifetime’s Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You, premiering Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Diggs stars as Carter, an NFL superstar nearing retirement who arrives on the island of Nevis looking for a reset—then finds himself caught between a new relationship and a fight over a property with deep personal meaning.
According to People, Carter meets Simone, played by Heather Hemmens, an interior decorator rebuilding her life after betrayal.
Their connection begins after a rocky beach encounter in the film’s trailer, when Simone tells Carter, “You just kicked sand all over me!” Carter quickly tries to make amends, asking, “Can I make this up to you? Would you like to have dinner with me?”
The dinner leads to more than a vacation fling. Carter and Simone soon discover they are pursuing the same estate, which Carter hopes to turn into a football training facility.
For Simone, however, the property is tied to her grandmother and represents a much more personal future. Their competing plans turn the romance into a question of whether either of them can make room for the other’s ambitions.
That conflict also mirrors Carter’s uncertainty about life after the game. In the trailer, his knee gives him trouble as he practices on the island, and he tells Simone, “I don’t know who I am without football.”
Later, he presses her to consider a future together, asking, “I’m just asking, do you have room in your dream for mine?”
Cynthia Bailey co-stars as Amber, Simone’s confidante, while Patricia Frontain directs from a script by Ejay Jamison.
Paradise with You marks the fourth collaboration between Diggs and bestselling author Terry McMillan, who serves as an executive producer alongside Diggs and Hemmens.
Their creative history stretches back to 1998’s How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Diggs’ feature-film debut opposite Angela Bassett. Diggs later reunited with McMillan for Lifetime’s Terry McMillan Presents: Forever in 2024, and Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours in 2025.
The new movie was filmed on Nevis, the 36-square-mile island in the West Indies that serves as more than a scenic backdrop to Carter and Simone’s conflict.
Lifetime has also expanded the project’s setting through Tides of Temptation, a mobile-first companion microdrama set on the island.