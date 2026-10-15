Pop Culture

Russell Brand Accused of Being a 'Ruthless' Sexual Predator as Criminal Trial Gets Underway

The London jury heard disturbing claims spanning hotel rooms, bars and workplaces, while Brand insists every past sexual encounter was consensual.

Russell Brand Labeled a 'Ruthless Predator' Ahead of Assault Trial
Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to seven charges—including three counts of rape—and maintains that his past sexual encounters were consensual.
  • Prosecutors called Brand a “ruthless,” “calculating,” and “manipulative” sexual predator, alleging that he assaulted six women in incidents spanning 1999 to 2009.
  • Brand remains free on bail as the London trial continues, with jurors expected to hear testimony from all six women.

Russell Brand is facing explosive allegations in a London courtroom, where prosecutors have accused the comedian of using his fame and charm to prey on women for years. During opening statements Wednesday, October 14, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones described the former Hollywood star as a "ruthless" and "manipulative" predator who allegedly assaulted six women over a decade.

"He was ruthless, he was calculating, he was manipulative. And, the prosecution say, he was a sexual predator," Karmy-Jones told jurors at Southwark Crown Court, according to CNN.

Brand, 51, faces seven criminal charges, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors allege Brand's behavior went far beyond the provocative public persona that made him famous.

Karmy-Jones characterized the comedian as someone whose desire for sexual encounters was "indiscriminate and voracious," arguing that "women were simply a means to an end."

The six women, who reportedly do not know one another, describe alleged encounters between 1999 and 2009, when Brand was transitioning from British stand-up comedian to international celebrity.

Among the accusations is a 1999 incident in which a woman alleges Brand raped her inside a Bournemouth hotel room while he was performing near the Labour Party's annual conference.

Another woman claims Brand attempted to drag her into a men's restroom at her workplace in 2001.

In 2004, prosecutors allege Brand orally raped a woman inside a London bar's restroom, reportedly telling her, "Don't be a spoilsport," when she asked him to stop.

Other allegations involve a woman who says Brand kissed and groped her at a radio station, a 21-year-old fan who alleges he raped her at his home in 2009, and a woman who claims he assaulted her during an advertising shoot that same year.

Prosecutors also introduced testimony from Brand's former friend Mark Pinheiro, who accompanied him to Bournemouth in 1999.

Pinheiro claimed Brand appeared frightened following the alleged hotel incident and would duck whenever police sirens passed their vehicle. Brand's attorney, Ian Winter, challenged the reliability of Pinheiro's recollections.

The accusations first gained widespread attention in September 2023 following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches. Criminal charges followed in 2025.

Brand has consistently denied wrongdoing, maintaining that his past sexual encounters were consensual.

Outside the courthouse, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor struck a markedly different tone from the prosecution.

"I feel, of course, concerned but hopeful that this process will lead to good outcomes for everybody involved," Brand told reporters. "That's my prayer."

Brand remains free on bail as the trial continues. Jurors are expected to hear testimony from the six women, whose identities are protected under British law.

He remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

If you or someone you know has been affected by rape or sexual assault, confidential support is available through the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or online at RAINN.org.

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