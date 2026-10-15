Russell Brand Accused of Being a 'Ruthless' Sexual Predator as Criminal Trial Gets Underway

Brand remains free on bail as the London trial continues, with jurors expected to hear testimony from all six women.

Prosecutors called Brand a “ruthless,” “calculating,” and “manipulative” sexual predator, alleging that he assaulted six women in incidents spanning 1999 to 2009.

Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to seven charges—including three counts of rape—and maintains that his past sexual encounters were consensual.

Russell Brand is facing explosive allegations in a London courtroom, where prosecutors have accused the comedian of using his fame and charm to prey on women for years. During opening statements Wednesday, October 14, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones described the former Hollywood star as a "ruthless" and "manipulative" predator who allegedly assaulted six women over a decade. "He was ruthless, he was calculating, he was manipulative. And, the prosecution say, he was a sexual predator," Karmy-Jones told jurors at Southwark Crown Court, according to CNN. Brand, 51, faces seven criminal charges, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In 2004, prosecutors allege Brand orally raped a woman inside a London bar's restroom, reportedly telling her, "Don't be a spoilsport," when she asked him to stop. Other allegations involve a woman who says Brand kissed and groped her at a radio station, a 21-year-old fan who alleges he raped her at his home in 2009, and a woman who claims he assaulted her during an advertising shoot that same year. Prosecutors also introduced testimony from Brand's former friend Mark Pinheiro, who accompanied him to Bournemouth in 1999. Pinheiro claimed Brand appeared frightened following the alleged hotel incident and would duck whenever police sirens passed their vehicle. Brand's attorney, Ian Winter, challenged the reliability of Pinheiro's recollections. The accusations first gained widespread attention in September 2023 following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches. Criminal charges followed in 2025.

Brand has consistently denied wrongdoing, maintaining that his past sexual encounters were consensual. Outside the courthouse, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor struck a markedly different tone from the prosecution. "I feel, of course, concerned but hopeful that this process will lead to good outcomes for everybody involved," Brand told reporters. "That's my prayer." Brand remains free on bail as the trial continues. Jurors are expected to hear testimony from the six women, whose identities are protected under British law. He remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

If you or someone you know has been affected by rape or sexual assault, confidential support is available through the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or online at RAINN.org.