Russell Brand's Criminal Trial Begins as Judge Issues Warning to Jurors

Key Takeaways
- Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to seven charges—including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault—stemming from allegations by six women between 1999 and 2009.
- Judge Joel Bennathan told prospective jurors they “absolutely must not carry out any research” on Brand and dismissed candidates familiar with previous investigations into the allegations.
- Jurors are expected to be sworn in October 13 before prosecutors open their case in a trial projected to last about six weeks.
Russell Brand's criminal trial is underway in London, and the judge has already warned jurors: Don’t look up the comedian's past.
According to Reuters, the 51-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, October 12, as jury selection began in a case involving allegations from six women spanning a decade.
Brand arrived at the courthouse wearing sunglasses and accompanied by his wife, Laura Brand. Once inside, the former Hollywood actor reportedly spent much of the hearing staring straight ahead or sitting with his eyes closed.
Brand faces seven charges, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault. The allegations concern incidents between 1999 and 2009. He has pleaded not guilty to every charge.
But before prosecutors could begin laying out their case, Judge Joel Bennathan had another matter to address: Brand's notoriety.
"We are about to start the trial of one Mr Russell Brand," Bennathan told prospective jurors. "Many of you will have heard of him."
The judge wanted no outside influence. He dismissed prospective jurors who admitted they had watched a documentary or read an extensive newspaper investigation into allegations against Brand that surfaced three years earlier.
"The defendant is clearly someone very well known," Bennathan told those initially selected. "You absolutely must not carry out any research at all about this defendant, Russell Brand."
He also reminded jurors that Brand firmly denies the accusations.
The warning comes after years of headlines surrounding the former Forgetting Sarah Marshall star. In September 2023, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches detailed allegations of misconduct against Brand, prompting widespread scrutiny of his behavior during his years in entertainment.
Criminal charges followed in April 2025, with additional charges filed that December. Brand has repeatedly maintained his innocence.
"I've never engaged in non-consensual activity," he previously declared in a social media video addressing the allegations.
However, Brand has also publicly acknowledged past behavior he now considers exploitative. During an April appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, he admitted having a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old when he was 30, while emphasizing that the encounter was legal under British law.
"I recognize that my sexual conduct in the past was selfish," he said, acknowledging that he gave little consideration to how his actions affected others.
That interview also generated headlines when Brand criticized ex-wife Katy Perry's relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Brand and Perry divorced in 2012 after approximately 14 months of marriage.
Jurors are expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, October 13, with prosecutors scheduled to open their case later this week. The trial is expected to last approximately six weeks.
If you or someone you know has been affected by rape or sexual assault, confidential support is available through the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or online at RAINN.org.