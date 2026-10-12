Russell Brand's Criminal Trial Begins as Judge Issues Warning to Jurors

Jurors are expected to be sworn in October 13 before prosecutors open their case in a trial projected to last about six weeks.

Judge Joel Bennathan told prospective jurors they “absolutely must not carry out any research” on Brand and dismissed candidates familiar with previous investigations into the allegations.

Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to seven charges—including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault—stemming from allegations by six women between 1999 and 2009.

Russell Brand's criminal trial is underway in London, and the judge has already warned jurors: Don’t look up the comedian's past. According to Reuters, the 51-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, October 12, as jury selection began in a case involving allegations from six women spanning a decade. Brand arrived at the courthouse wearing sunglasses and accompanied by his wife, Laura Brand. Once inside, the former Hollywood actor reportedly spent much of the hearing staring straight ahead or sitting with his eyes closed.

Brand faces seven charges, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault. The allegations concern incidents between 1999 and 2009. He has pleaded not guilty to every charge. But before prosecutors could begin laying out their case, Judge Joel Bennathan had another matter to address: Brand's notoriety. "We are about to start the trial of one Mr Russell Brand," Bennathan told prospective jurors. "Many of you will have heard of him." The judge wanted no outside influence. He dismissed prospective jurors who admitted they had watched a documentary or read an extensive newspaper investigation into allegations against Brand that surfaced three years earlier. "The defendant is clearly someone very well known," Bennathan told those initially selected. "You absolutely must not carry out any research at all about this defendant, Russell Brand."