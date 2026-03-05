‘RHOP’ Stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo Will Now Face Separate Trials in Fraud Case

A new development has emerged in the criminal case involving Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo. According to court records from a March 4 hearing in Carroll County, Maryland, and confirmed by Us Weekly, the couple will no longer face a joint trial. Instead, the cases against Wendy and Eddie will move forward separately.

The change surfaced during a court appearance where both defendants waived their right to a speedy trial within 180 days of their first appearance. Details from inside the courtroom were shared publicly by podcast host Taria Shondell Faison, who said she attended the hearing.

In posts on X, Faison wrote that “they will no longer be tried together,” adding that the court currently estimates each trial could last several days. “They are estimating that Wendy’s trial and Eddie’s trial will each run four days,” she wrote, noting that the defense would be allotted time within that schedule.