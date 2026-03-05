‘RHOP’ Stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo Will Now Face Separate Trials in Fraud Case

A new development has emerged in the criminal case involving Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo.
According to court records from a March 4 hearing in Carroll County, Maryland, and confirmed by Us Weekly, the couple will no longer face a joint trial. Instead, the cases against Wendy and Eddie will move forward separately.
The change surfaced during a court appearance where both defendants waived their right to a speedy trial within 180 days of their first appearance. Details from inside the courtroom were shared publicly by podcast host Taria Shondell Faison, who said she attended the hearing.
In posts on X, Faison wrote that “they will no longer be tried together,” adding that the court currently estimates each trial could last several days. “They are estimating that Wendy’s trial and Eddie’s trial will each run four days,” she wrote, noting that the defense would be allotted time within that schedule.
Representatives for the Carroll County court have not publicly elaborated on the reasoning behind the separation of the trials.
The case centers on allegations that surfaced last year following a reported burglary. Authorities began investigating after Wendy and Eddie told police they returned home from a trip to Jamaica in April 2024 and found designer handbags and jewelry missing.
Eddie later submitted lists of allegedly stolen items to insurance companies in connection with the report.
Investigators later questioned elements of the claim, citing retail records and other information reviewed during the investigation. Officials alleged that certain items listed as stolen had been returned to stores and refunded before the reported burglary.
Authorities also referenced email correspondence between the couple during the investigation. In one message cited in court records, Eddie allegedly asked Wendy whether there were “additional high-value items we can add to this inventory listing (i.e., Chanel shoes, etc.)?”
The message continued, “I’m trying to get the total to exceed $423,000 which is our policy maximum.”
Wendy and Eddie were arrested in October 2025 and charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and making false statements to police. Both were booked in Westminster, Maryland, and released after posting $50,000 bond each.
The couple has denied wrongdoing through their representatives. After their release, a spokesperson said the pair were “back home safely with their family and in good spirits” and “look forward to their day in court.”
Wendy has also briefly addressed the situation publicly. During a Real Housewives of Potomac panel at BravoCon in November, she acknowledged the legal fight while thanking supporters.
“You know, it’s an unfortunate situation,” she told the audience. “For now, they’re just allegations, so we will continue to push forward.”