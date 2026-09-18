Princess Diana’s Brother Says She Told Him King Charles III Was ‘In Love With His Valet’

Buckingham Palace disputes Spencer’s account and says grief can “cloud reason” and “color memory,” while Spencer stands by his recollections ahead of the book’s Sept. 22 release.

Spencer also alleges Charles sounded “giggly, elated, like a lottery winner” after Diana’s death and later said, “We’ll forget her soon enough!” during a funeral dispute.

Charles Spencer claims in his memoir Swan Song that Princess Diana told him she wanted a divorce because King Charles III was “in love with his valet.”

Charles Spencer apparently has no intention of backing down from King Charles III. Days after Buckingham Palace took the extraordinary step of publicly pushing back against claims in Spencer's upcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Princess Diana's brother has revealed another explosive recollection: Diana allegedly told him her then-husband was “in love with his valet” while explaining why she wanted a divorce. According to The Daily Beast, Spencer writes that Diana summoned him to lunch at San Lorenzo, one of her favorite London restaurants, and announced, “Carlos, I’m going to get divorced.”

Her brother initially urged caution, telling her he supported her but that she should think through such a monumental decision. According to Spencer, Diana's response was considerably more direct: “But, Carlos, my husband is in love with his valet.” The memoir does not identify the valet. The allegation also echoes decades-old rumors about Charles and members of his household that his office explicitly rejected. In 2003, Clarence House said allegations concerning Charles's sexuality were “entirely without foundation,” while an internal inquiry found no evidence of a deliberate cover-up involving a separate allegation concerning royal staff. That would already be enough to guarantee Swan Song attention ahead of its Sept. 22 release. But Spencer's latest account comes as he and Buckingham Palace already publicly dispute what happened in the days after Diana died. Spencer claims Charles called him following Diana's fatal 1997 Paris car crash and sounded “giggly elated, like a lottery winner.” Spencer writes that he came to believe the future king's initial reaction may have been connected to the possibility that he was finally free to marry Camilla Parker Bowles. For its part, Buckingham Palace has strongly rejected his broader account of Charles's behavior following Diana's death.