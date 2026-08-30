Pop Culture

Princess Diana’s Niece Is ‘Excited’ to Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Back in the UK

Lady Eliza Spencer hopes to reunite with the Sussexes as their extended stay brings Archie and Lilibet closer to Princess Diana’s family.

Princess Diana's Family is 'Thrilled' About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Return
Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Princess Diana’s niece Lady Eliza Spencer welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to Britain, calling it “exciting” and saying she hopes to visit them.
  • Harry and Meghan plan an extended U.K. stay with Archie and Lilibet enrolled in a British school, though they will keep their Montecito home and remain outside the working royal family.
  • The move brings the family closer to Diana’s relatives and supports Harry’s work on the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham as Meghan discusses a possible role in Netflix’s “The Gentlemen.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only been back in Britain for a matter of days, but at least one branch of Harry’s family is already making it clear that they’re happy to have the Sussexes closer to home.

Lady Eliza Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana and Harry’s first cousin, publicly welcomed the family’s return after Harry, Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, landed in Birmingham on August 26. Asked about the move during an event in London that same day, Spencer didn’t hedge.

“Absolutely, it’s exciting!” she said, per InStyle. “We would love to be able to find some time to visit.”

There could even be some shop talk between Spencer and Meghan. The 34-year-old model was in London launching her own rosé when she was asked whether she and the Duchess of Sussex—whose As Ever brand launched its first rosé last year—might trade winemaking tips. “Maybe!” Spencer replied.

Harry has remained close to Princess Diana’s side of the family throughout the upheaval surrounding his exit from royal life. That connection was on display earlier this summer, when Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet visited Althorp, the Spencer family estate where Diana grew up and is buried.

The children also spent time there with Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer and other members of their extended family. Harry has also made it a priority to connect Archie and Lilibet with that part of their history.

The family’s summer trip also included a visit with King Charles at Highgrove, where Archie and Lilibet reunited with their grandfather for the first time in four years.

Now, those visits won’t require a transatlantic flight. Harry and Meghan have returned to Britain for an extended stay six years after leaving the country for North America. Their children are enrolled in a British school beginning in September, while the family is expected to live in a private, non-royal residence outside London.

They are keeping their Montecito home, and neither Harry nor Meghan is returning as a working member of the British royal family.

The move also comes as both pursue work in the U.K. Harry is preparing for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, while Meghan remains in discussions for a potential role in the third season of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen. Those conversations remain ongoing despite conflicting claims that the role had been withdrawn.

Related Stories

Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Prince Harry with Father's Day Post
Pop Culture

Read Meghan Markle’s Sweet Father’s Day Message to Prince Harry

Read the tender message Meghan shared about Harry and the rare family photo giving fans another glimpse of their California life

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Arrived in the UK
Pop Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Touch Down in the UK Six Years After Royal Exit

Archie and Lilibet are set to attend British schools as the Sussexes begin an extended stay outside London—but royal duties aren't part of the plan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Serve Up Thanksgiving Dinners at L.A. Food Pantry
Pop Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hit L.A. Kitchen to Prep Thanksgiving Meals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet, in tow.

Bernadette Giacomazzo276 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureAngela Yee Reveals Engagement to Tameek Floyd
2
Pop CultureGracie Bon Says She Was Body Scanned for ‘GTA 6’ Despite Online Skepticism
3
MusicTom Hardy Drops Collab Album With Czarface as Frankie Pulitzer Alter Ego
4
MusicDua Lipa Reveals the Wedding Advice That Made Her Big Day 'Magical'
5
MusicCharlamagne Calls Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" Remixes 'Regular,' Wanted City Girls Reunion
6
MusicMrBeast Raps About His Millions on Lil Baby's "Dead Fresh" Remix

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App