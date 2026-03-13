Taylor Hale Says Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Inspired Her Playboy Miss March Shoot

Reality television star Taylor Hale is stepping into a new spotlight. The Big Brother winner has been named Miss March in Playboy’s upcoming spring issue, using the moment not simply as a modeling debut but as a platform to reflect on visibility, consent, and the power of reclaiming her own image. Hale appears in the magazine alongside a personal essay exploring what it means to live under constant observation after reality TV fame. Her reflections connect directly to her experience winning Big Brother in 2022, when she became the first Black woman to take home the show’s grand prize.

In Hale’s essay, she describes the complicated dynamic of agreeing to live under cameras while still grappling with how those images can later circulate online. “Inside the Big Brother house, I understood that I was being watched. It was explicit and contractual,” Hale writes. “But even there, the psychological boundaries of consent were more fraught than they appeared. There’s a difference between agreeing to be observed and being consumed.” Beyond the cultural conversation around surveillance, Hale also credited a reality TV legend for shaping her approach to the Playboy shoot: Tiffany “New York” Pollard. Hale called Pollard her favorite reality personality and praised the VH1 icon’s fearless approach to the genre. “The OG, the icon, the queen Tiffany Pollard,” Hale said. “It’s cool to see someone be so unafraid of being uninhibited and free on TV.” Pollard’s influence on reality television stretches back nearly two decades. She rose to prominence on Flavor of Love before launching her own hit series, I Love New York, which debuted in 2007 and set a VH1 ratings record at the time. Pollard later built a long career across unscripted television, talk shows, and competition series, earning a reputation as one of the most recognizable personalities in reality TV culture.