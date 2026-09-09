‘Doctor Who’ Actor Noel Clarke Hit With Six Charges Involving Five Women

The former Doctor Who actor is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 21 after police arrested him in September 2025.

The alleged offenses occurred between 2007 and 2016, and Clarke previously said he “vehemently” rejected allegations of sexual misconduct.

Noel Clarke faces six criminal charges involving five women: two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism, and one count of exposure.

Noel Clarke has been hit with six criminal charges involving five women, years after allegations of sexual misconduct derailed the Doctor Who actor’s career. According to People, London’s Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday, September 9, that Clarke faces two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism, and one count of exposure. The alleged incidents took place between 2007 and 2016, overlapping with some of the most successful years of his television and film career.

Police arrested Clarke in September 2025 as part of an investigation into the allegations. Detectives later submitted an evidence file to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorized the six charges that were released earlier today. The 50-year-old actor is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 21. The charges are the latest development in a controversy that first exploded publicly in April 2021. At the time, The Guardian reported that 20 women who knew Clarke professionally had accused him of sexual misconduct and bullying. Some of the alleged behavior was connected to his time working on Doctor Who. Clarke denied the accusations, saying he “vehemently” rejected claims of sexual misconduct.

Clarke responded to the reporting by suing Guardian News & Media for libel, but the legal fight did not go his way. He lost the case in August 2025, one month before police arrested him in connection with the investigation that produced the new charges. Before the allegations, Clarke had built a career as one of Britain’s most recognizable actors and filmmakers. He played Mickey Smith, the boyfriend of Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler, during the early years of the revived Doctor Who. Clarke appeared alongside both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant between 2005 and 2010. He also created, wrote, and starred in the Kidulthood film trilogy, which began in 2006 and concluded with Brotherhood in 2016—the final year covered by the alleged offenses. His other credits include Star Trek Into Darkness and the television series Bulletproof. Clarke received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2009. Police have not publicly named the five women involved in the criminal case. Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney said they “continue to receive support from specially trained officers” while the prosecution moves forward. “We urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact police,” Cagney said. “The information you provide will be dealt with in the utmost sensitivity, and we have trained investigators on hand to support you.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, confidential help is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), through online chat at RAINN.org, or by texting HOPE to 64673.