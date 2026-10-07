Miss Jamaica Shares 'Life-Altering' Injury Photos as Miss Universe Responds to Lawsuit

Miss Universe executive María José Unda said local host and production entities controlled the stage and safety, while the organization covered Henry’s treatment, family support and medically escorted return to Jamaica.

The former Miss Universe Jamaica suffered multiple brain bleeds, a fracture and facial lacerations, and she has sued the Miss Universe Organization and related companies for negligence and emotional distress.

Dr. Gabrielle Henry shared photos of the “life-altering” injuries she suffered after falling nearly five feet through an unmarked stage opening during the November 2025 Miss Universe competition in Thailand.

Dr. Gabrielle Henry is showing the extent of the injuries she suffered in her nearly five-foot fall at Miss Universe as an executive for the organization pushes back on questions surrounding its responsibility for the stage where the accident occurred. The former Miss Universe Jamaica shared images documenting her recovery after the November 2025 fall in Thailand, including photos of herself hospitalized following the accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury. Henry has described the injuries as “life-altering” in a lawsuit filed against the Miss Universe Organization and related companies last month. Now, Miss Universe Vice President of International Affairs María José Unda says the organization did not control the stage, venue, or on-site safety at the 74th Miss Universe competition.

According to the complaint, intense stage lighting affected her ability to see the edge before she fell approximately five feet onto lighting equipment and a concrete base. “I have no recollection of the fall,” Henry previously said. “I just know that the bottom of that hole was a concrete base.” The impact left Miss Jamaica unconscious and caused multiple brain injuries, including a subarachnoid hemorrhage, frontal lobe hemorrhagic contusion, and subdural hemorrhage. Put simply, Henry suffered bleeding around her brain, bleeding and bruising in her frontal lobe, and additional bleeding between her brain and its protective covering. Previous medical updates also revealed a fracture and facial lacerations. Henry remained hospitalized in Thailand until Dec. 10, then returned to Jamaica with a medical escort. Miss Universe says it paid her medical and rehabilitation expenses in Thailand, supported her family during the hospitalization, and funded her escorted flight home.