Miss Jamaica Sues Miss Universe, Says 5-Foot Stage Fall Left Her With Life-Altering Brain Injury

Miss Universe says it covered her treatment and medically escorted return to Jamaica, while Henry says she filed the lawsuit because “accountability matters” after support for continuing expenses reportedly faded.

Henry says the fall caused severe brain bleeding and other injuries, forcing her to relearn how to walk and leaving her with ongoing pain nearly a year later.

Former Miss Jamaica Dr. Gabrielle Henry sued the Miss Universe Organization, alleging negligence after she fell roughly five feet through an unmarked stage opening during the 2025 preliminary competition in Bangkok.

Nearly a year after Dr. Gabrielle Henry plunged roughly five feet through an opening in the Miss Universe stage, the former Miss Jamaica says the accident didn't just end her run at the pageant—it left her with a traumatic brain injury that continues to affect her life. According to People, Henry filed suit Sept. 21 in Delaware Superior Court against the Miss Universe Organization and related companies, alleging negligence and other claims stemming from her Nov. 19, 2025 fall during the preliminary evening gown competition in Bangkok, Thailand. The complaint alleges Henry was following rehearsed directions when she walked into an unmarked, uncovered opening containing lighting equipment above a concrete base. “I have no recollection of the fall,” Henry said. “I just know that the bottom of that hole was a concrete base.”

Henry said she had been doing exactly what contestants were instructed to do: looking toward the cameras, stopping at her mark and then turning left when directed. She lost consciousness after falling. Her first memory afterward was briefly waking up and seeing her mother standing over her before blacking out again. The injuries were severe. Henry suffered a traumatic brain injury that her lawsuit says included a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a frontal lobe hemorrhagic contusion and a subdural hemorrhage—essentially bleeding around the brain, bleeding and bruising in the frontal lobe, and bleeding between the brain and one of its protective coverings. Earlier medical updates also disclosed a fracture and facial lacerations.

“Brain injury, it's one of the most traumatizing things,” Henry said. “I would not wish it on my worst enemy.” Henry spent Nov. 19 through Dec. 10 hospitalized in Thailand, including time in intensive care under continuous neurological monitoring. She later returned to Jamaica with a medical escort. Her recovery didn't end there: Henry has described having to relearn basic physical tasks, including walking independently, while continuing physiotherapy and medical monitoring. Nearly a year later, she says severe pain can still keep her awake at night. The lawsuit alleges the danger could have been addressed before Henry ever stepped onto the stage. According to the complaint, intense lighting impaired her ability to see its edge, and other contestants had raised concerns about staging and lighting. It further alleges bright white lights were added around the stage edges after Henry fell. “I know for a fact I did not trip,” Henry said. “I do think it could have been avoided.”