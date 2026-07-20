Former Miss Universe Jamaica Contestant LaToya Malcolm Dies at 35

Remembered for her mentorship work with the Transition Project and for dedicating her 2024 pageant win to her late father, Malcolm’s death comes less than a year after fellow former contestant Tyra Spaulding died at 26, with no cause of death yet publicly disclosed.

Miss Universe Jamaica alumna LaToya Malcolm, a 35-year-old actor, entertainer, and dance instructor who competed in the 2024 pageant and recently won the Miss Jamaica Bikini International title, has died.

The Miss Universe Jamaica community is mourning another heartbreaking loss. On July 18, the organization announced that former contestant LaToya Malcolm had died at the age of 35. In a statement shared on Instagram, the organization remembered Malcolm, who competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica competition, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Miss Universe Jamaica alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition."

Per People, the statement continued, "Our heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones. Rest peacefully, LaToya. You will never be forgotten." Malcolm built a career that extended well beyond pageantry. According to the Miss Universe Jamaica organization, she was a Jamaican actor and entertainer with more than a decade of experience in the industry. She also worked as a dance instructor and dedicated time to the Transition Project, an initiative designed to equip adolescents with training, mentorship, and resources as they prepared for new opportunities. Her pageant journey reached a major milestone in 2024 when she captured the Miss Jamaica Bikini International title. The victory came during an especially difficult period in her life following the death of her father. Reflecting on that accomplishment at the time, Malcolm wrote, "My beloved father, Mr. Malcolm, this win was for you. Your one and only daughter continues to make you proud. I know you're smiling down on me from heaven."