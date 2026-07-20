Former Miss Universe Jamaica Contestant LaToya Malcolm Dies at 35

Key Takeaways
- Miss Universe Jamaica alumna LaToya Malcolm, a 35-year-old actor, entertainer, and dance instructor who competed in the 2024 pageant and recently won the Miss Jamaica Bikini International title, has died.
- The current titleholder, Gabrielle Henry, shared tributes to her impact and legacy.
- Remembered for her mentorship work with the Transition Project and for dedicating her 2024 pageant win to her late father, Malcolm’s death comes less than a year after fellow former contestant Tyra Spaulding died at 26, with no cause of death yet publicly disclosed.
The Miss Universe Jamaica community is mourning another heartbreaking loss. On July 18, the organization announced that former contestant LaToya Malcolm had died at the age of 35.
In a statement shared on Instagram, the organization remembered Malcolm, who competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica competition, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Miss Universe Jamaica alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition."
Per People, the statement continued, "Our heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones. Rest peacefully, LaToya. You will never be forgotten."
Malcolm built a career that extended well beyond pageantry. According to the Miss Universe Jamaica organization, she was a Jamaican actor and entertainer with more than a decade of experience in the industry.
She also worked as a dance instructor and dedicated time to the Transition Project, an initiative designed to equip adolescents with training, mentorship, and resources as they prepared for new opportunities.
Her pageant journey reached a major milestone in 2024 when she captured the Miss Jamaica Bikini International title. The victory came during an especially difficult period in her life following the death of her father.
Reflecting on that accomplishment at the time, Malcolm wrote, "My beloved father, Mr. Malcolm, this win was for you. Your one and only daughter continues to make you proud. I know you're smiling down on me from heaven."
Current Miss Universe Jamaica titleholder Gabrielle Henry also paid tribute on Instagram Stories. “To hear of LaToya's passing is a great loss to her family and the wider community in Jamaica," Henry wrote. “Her impact will always be remembered, and her voice will not be forgotten. Wishing her family my deepest condolences. May she rest in peace."
Malcolm's death comes less than a year after another devastating loss for the Miss Universe Jamaica community. In September 2025, former contestant Tyra Spaulding died at age 26 after publicly sharing her struggles with suicidal thoughts in a series of emotional YouTube videos.
Following Spaulding's death, the organization described her as "a radiant soul and an amazing human being" whose "light, grace, beauty and kind spirit touched every life she encountered."
A cause of death for LaToya Malcolm has not yet been publicly disclosed.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or experiencing emotional distress, help is available. In the United States and Canada, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you're elsewhere in the world, contact your local emergency services or visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention to find a crisis center in your country.