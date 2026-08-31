Mike Epps Returns to Indianapolis McDonald’s Drive-Thru Years After Working for Chain

Key Takeaways
- Mike Epps returned to an Indianapolis McDonald’s—where he worked before finding fame—and served customers at the drive-thru.
- Three local McDonald’s donated part of their August 28 sales to the Mike Epps Foundation, which supports underserved communities through education, mentorship, neighborhood revitalization, and other resources.
- Epps also said he has worked with Ice Cube, Aaron McGruder, and DJ Pooh on the long-awaited Friday movie follow-up, which fans could see in 2027.
Imagine pulling up to a McDonald’s drive-thru and finding Mike Epps handing over the order.
According to WTHR, that happened in Indianapolis when Epps jumped behind the window at a local McDonald’s during a homecoming that brought him back to one of his earliest jobs. Long before Hollywood, Next Friday, and a decades-long comedy career, Epps worked for the fast-food chain while growing up in the city.
Epps visited the McDonald’s at 6830 W. 38th St., where he met employees and took a turn serving customers through the drive-thru. But the appearance wasn’t just a nostalgia trip. The restaurant was one of three Indianapolis McDonald’s locations that donated a portion of their August 28 sales to the Mike Epps Foundation.
“McDonald’s was part of my story before anybody knew my name,” Epps said. “So having McDonald’s of Greater Indiana support the foundation and the work we’re doing in the community makes this partnership really special.”
The Mike Epps Foundation works with underserved communities through education, mentorship, neighborhood revitalization, and access to programs and other resources. Epps was back home for the third annual Mike Epps Community Festival, held August 29 at Washington Park. The event mixed entertainment and music with health resources, a Kids Zone, and a marketplace showcasing small businesses.
“Indianapolis will always be home, and giving back to the people and neighborhoods that helped shape me means everything,” Epps said.
It’s a much different Indianapolis story than the one surrounding Epps two years ago.
Ahead of 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Epps and Shannon Sharpe exchanged public jabs after the comedian took issue with comments made on Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. The two ultimately met and squashed the dispute.
Epps joined Sharpe for a full Club Shay Shay interview in January and explained why their confrontation never needed to escalate.
“We got a chance to show these little youngsters out here that it ain’t always gotta end in no violence or fighting each other,” Epps said. Sharpe agreed, saying two people can disagree without needing to prove “how macho” they are.
The interview also turned toward another major piece of Epps’ career: Friday. Epps revealed that he has been in a room with Ice Cube, Aaron McGruder, and DJ Pooh working on the franchise’s long-awaited next installment.
“It’s gonna be off the hook,” Epps said, adding that fans could see the movie in 2027.