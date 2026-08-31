Mike Epps Returns to Indianapolis McDonald’s Drive-Thru Years After Working for Chain

According to WTHR , that happened in Indianapolis when Epps jumped behind the window at a local McDonald’s during a homecoming that brought him back to one of his earliest jobs. Long before Hollywood, Next Friday, and a decades-long comedy career, Epps worked for the fast-food chain while growing up in the city.

Imagine pulling up to a McDonald’s drive-thru and finding Mike Epps handing over the order.

Epps visited the McDonald’s at 6830 W. 38th St., where he met employees and took a turn serving customers through the drive-thru. But the appearance wasn’t just a nostalgia trip. The restaurant was one of three Indianapolis McDonald’s locations that donated a portion of their August 28 sales to the Mike Epps Foundation.

“McDonald’s was part of my story before anybody knew my name,” Epps said. “So having McDonald’s of Greater Indiana support the foundation and the work we’re doing in the community makes this partnership really special.”

The Mike Epps Foundation works with underserved communities through education, mentorship, neighborhood revitalization, and access to programs and other resources. Epps was back home for the third annual Mike Epps Community Festival, held August 29 at Washington Park. The event mixed entertainment and music with health resources, a Kids Zone, and a marketplace showcasing small businesses.

“Indianapolis will always be home, and giving back to the people and neighborhoods that helped shape me means everything,” Epps said.

It’s a much different Indianapolis story than the one surrounding Epps two years ago.