Today is 'Mario Day'—But Nintendo and Lego Made Luigi The Star

According to Polygon , to commemorate the annual event, Nintendo and the LEGO Group revealed a new LEGO Mario Kart — Luigi & Mach 8 set, putting Luigi at the center of the franchise’s latest collectible release.

March 10 marks Mario Day, the fan-born holiday that celebrates Nintendo ’s most recognizable character—but this year, the spotlight shifted to someone else.

The new buildable set features Luigi behind the wheel of the Mach 8 kart from Mario Kart. Designed as a detailed display model, the 2,234-piece build includes a poseable Luigi figure with movable head, arms, and hands, along with a stand that allows the kart to be angled for action-style poses.

LEGO says the steering wheel can turn the front wheels, while spinning the back wheels activates the kart’s flame exhaust for “playful movement.” The set is priced at $179.99 and is currently available for pre-order through LEGO’s website.

The Luigi-focused release stands out because last year’s major LEGO Mario Kart set centered on Mario himself. That earlier model featured 1,972 pieces, making Luigi’s version slightly larger and about $10 more expensive.

Once assembled, the Luigi and Mach 8 display measures more than 10 inches high, 16 inches long, and 9 inches wide. According to LEGO, the new set will begin shipping on April 1.

Mario Day itself has become a widely recognized celebration of the Super Mario Bros. franchise. The date—March 10, written as “MAR10”—resembles the name Mario, which led fans to begin marking the occasion years ago through game marathons, costumes, and social media tributes.