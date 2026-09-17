Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mom Says Widow ‘Terminated’ Her Relationship With His Daughter

Tenisha alleges Pamela pressured her over a settlement and blocked access to a roughly $2.4 million retirement plan, while Pamela seeks approval for a separate deal that would give MacKenzie most of the trust and estate.

Pamela argues Malcolm intended her to inherit part of his estate and says she sold his Los Angeles home because its roughly $9,000 monthly carrying costs were unsustainable.

Pamela Warner says Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow, Tenisha, “terminated” her relationship with 9-year-old MacKenzie as their fight over the late actor’s estate intensified.

The fight over Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s estate has apparently fractured his family far beyond the courtroom. Pamela Warner, the late actor’s mother and longtime manager, claims his widow, Tenisha Warner, “terminated” her relationship with 9-year-old MacKenzie following Malcolm’s sudden death last year. Pamela made the claim in new court documents, which TMZ obtained, while pushing back against Tenisha’s handling of their increasingly bitter estate dispute. She maintains that she has no “ill-will” toward her daughter-in-law and says she doesn't understand what is motivating her actions. Even the family home has become part of the fight.

Tenisha previously criticized Pamela for selling Malcolm's Los Angeles property, arguing that he intended the house for his wife and daughter. Pamela now counters that keeping it wasn't financially realistic. According to her filing, the estate faced about $9,000 a month in carrying costs and didn't have enough money to keep paying them. Then there's the bigger question hanging over the entire case: what did Malcolm actually intend? Tenisha has argued that the 1996 trust Pamela is administering was created decades before Malcolm married her and before MacKenzie was born. She previously accused Pamela of “purposeful misrepresentation” and alleged that she used “unfair pressure and tactics” while trying to secure a settlement. Tenisha has also claimed Pamela blocked access to a retirement plan worth approximately $2.4 million unless she agreed to proposed settlement terms. Pamela has offered an almost opposite account. She argues Malcolm intended for his mother to receive part of his estate, pointing to their exceptionally close relationship and her decades spent helping manage his career. Her filing reportedly scoffs at Tenisha’s contention that Pamela should walk away with nothing. Meanwhile, Pamela has effectively gone around Tenisha at the negotiating table. She reached a proposed settlement directly with MacKenzie’s court-appointed guardian and is asking a judge to approve it.