‘Landman’ Star Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell Are Officially ‘Very Serious’

Randolph previously kept the relationship private to separate her personal and professional lives, while Landman Season 3 prepares to begin production in Texas.

The actors were first linked in November 2025 and gradually went public through family outings, a Fourth of July kissing photo, and an August trip to Paris.

Glen Powell publicly confirmed that his relationship with Landman star Michelle Randolph is “very serious,” adding that going Instagram official was not nerve-racking because he believes in the romance.

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph spent months letting the pictures speak for them. Now, Powell is finally saying it himself: his relationship with the Landman star is “very serious.” Powell confirmed the status of their romance on Thursday, September 3, while signing autographs in New York City, marking the first time either actor has publicly characterized their relationship since they began dating last year. When TMZ asked whether taking things Instagram official had made him nervous, Powell didn't hesitate. “Nah, it’s not,” the 37-year-old actor said. “It’s never nerve-wracking if you believe in it.”

Then came the bigger question. Asked whether his relationship with Randolph, 28, had become serious enough that an engagement could potentially happen within the next year, Powell stopped short of addressing marriage but made his feelings about the relationship clear. “I’d say it’s very serious,” he said. That's a significant change from the couple's approach earlier this year. Randolph, who plays Ainsley Norris on Landman, was directly asked about Powell in January and declined to discuss their relationship, explaining that she deliberately keeps her personal and professional lives apart. “I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate,” Randolph said. “It should be personal and reserved for yourself and those who are close to you.” They may have kept the interviews quiet, but keeping the relationship itself private became increasingly difficult.