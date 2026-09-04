‘Landman’ Star Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell Are Officially ‘Very Serious’

Key Takeaways
- Glen Powell publicly confirmed that his relationship with Landman star Michelle Randolph is “very serious,” adding that going Instagram official was not nerve-racking because he believes in the romance.
- The actors were first linked in November 2025 and gradually went public through family outings, a Fourth of July kissing photo, and an August trip to Paris.
- Randolph previously kept the relationship private to separate her personal and professional lives, while Landman Season 3 prepares to begin production in Texas.
Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph spent months letting the pictures speak for them. Now, Powell is finally saying it himself: his relationship with the Landman star is “very serious.”
Powell confirmed the status of their romance on Thursday, September 3, while signing autographs in New York City, marking the first time either actor has publicly characterized their relationship since they began dating last year. When TMZ asked whether taking things Instagram official had made him nervous, Powell didn't hesitate.
“Nah, it’s not,” the 37-year-old actor said. “It’s never nerve-wracking if you believe in it.”
Then came the bigger question. Asked whether his relationship with Randolph, 28, had become serious enough that an engagement could potentially happen within the next year, Powell stopped short of addressing marriage but made his feelings about the relationship clear.
“I’d say it’s very serious,” he said.
That's a significant change from the couple's approach earlier this year. Randolph, who plays Ainsley Norris on Landman, was directly asked about Powell in January and declined to discuss their relationship, explaining that she deliberately keeps her personal and professional lives apart.
“I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate,” Randolph said. “It should be personal and reserved for yourself and those who are close to you.”
They may have kept the interviews quiet, but keeping the relationship itself private became increasingly difficult.
The two were first linked in November 2025 after Randolph supported Powell during his Saturday Night Live hosting stint. They were subsequently spotted dancing together in Austin, Texas, with Powell's mother, Cyndy, nearby.
By December, they were attending an F1 event together in Los Angeles and spending time in Miami. Randolph accompanied Powell during Golden Globes weekend in January, and the sightings continued into the spring. In June, photographers caught them kissing during a New York outing.
Then came the hard launch.
Powell included a black-and-white photo of himself kissing Randolph in his Fourth of July Instagram carousel, captioned “Hell of a Fourth.” The celebration wasn't exactly a casual date night, either: members of both families were there, including Randolph's sister Cassie and Powell's sisters and mother.
Paris followed in August, when Powell and Randolph were photographed strolling hand in hand and kissing as they explored the city. The trip made their increasingly public relationship difficult to mistake, but neither had actually spoken about the other on the record.
Until now.
The timing also finds Randolph heading toward another major chapter professionally. Landman Season 3 is preparing to return to production in Texas, with Taylor Sheridan writing the next 10 episodes. Randolph has already said she'd like Season 3 to explore Ainsley's romantic life after Season 2 largely gave the character a break from dating.
“Going into college, I feel like it’s inevitable that she’s going to find someone,” Randolph previously said, “and I think it’ll be fun.”