Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' is a Hit—So Why Did It Get No Emmy Love This Year?

Another awards season has come and gone, and once again, Landman is on the outside looking in. Despite months of industry buzz surrounding Season 2, Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ hit walked away from the 2026 Emmy nominations without a single major nomination, extending one of television's strangest streaks. According to Esquire, Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott, and the series itself were all shut out, even after Landman entered awards season with momentum from SAG recognition, Critics’ Choice attention, Golden Globe buzz, and its first major industry win at the ACM Honors.

The latest snub has reignited a question that has followed Sheridan's television empire for years: Why do some of the biggest shows on television continue to struggle with Emmy voters? Earlier this year, the series earned an Actor Awards nomination for Best Drama Ensemble, while Thornton received a Critics’ Choice nomination for his performance as Tommy Norris. Industry observers also viewed Season 2 as the show's strongest awards opportunity yet, thanks to its expanded emotional focus, standout performances from veteran actors, and growing popularity with audiences. Instead, Emmy voters passed again. The result also comes just days after Sheridan seemed to shrug off the possibility altogether. During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the prolific creator made it clear that awards have never been his primary objective.