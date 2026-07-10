Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' is a Hit—So Why Did It Get No Emmy Love This Year?

Another awards season has come and gone, and once again, Landman is on the outside looking in. Despite months of industry buzz surrounding Season 2, Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ hit walked away from the 2026 Emmy nominations without a single major nomination, extending one of television's strangest streaks.
According to Esquire, Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott, and the series itself were all shut out, even after Landman entered awards season with momentum from SAG recognition, Critics’ Choice attention, Golden Globe buzz, and its first major industry win at the ACM Honors.
The latest snub has reignited a question that has followed Sheridan's television empire for years: Why do some of the biggest shows on television continue to struggle with Emmy voters?
Earlier this year, the series earned an Actor Awards nomination for Best Drama Ensemble, while Thornton received a Critics’ Choice nomination for his performance as Tommy Norris.
Industry observers also viewed Season 2 as the show's strongest awards opportunity yet, thanks to its expanded emotional focus, standout performances from veteran actors, and growing popularity with audiences.
Instead, Emmy voters passed again.
The result also comes just days after Sheridan seemed to shrug off the possibility altogether. During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the prolific creator made it clear that awards have never been his primary objective.
"You're not going to win no Emmys with me, but I'm not trying to win Emmys," Sheridan said. "My goal is to sit somebody on their couch and move them, make them think, make them laugh, scare the sh*t out of them, excite them."
Sheridan also admitted he occasionally enjoys provoking critics.
"The critics and me, I don't care what they think," he said. "It annoys the sh*t out of them that I don't care."
Before nominations were announced, awards analysts questioned whether Sheridan's reputation—and the perception surrounding his politics and outspoken personality—might continue to overshadow the performances themselves. Thornton recently defended the creator against those assumptions, arguing that people often misunderstand Sheridan's work.
"I think people assume Taylor is some sort of right-wing guy or something, and he's really not," Thornton said in an earlier interview. "Even with this show being about the oil business, he just shows you what it's like."
Cast members have echoed similar sentiments. Ali Larter recently dismissed criticism that Sheridan can't write women, calling it "just a false narrative," while praising the creative freedom she says she found on Landman.
Sam Elliott has also credited Sheridan's writing for giving him material that comes "from the heart."
Ironically, the Emmy snub arrives as Landman has arguably never been stronger. The series recently collected its first major industry honor with the ACM Film Award, key cast members—including Demi Moore and Ali Larter—secured significant salary increases ahead of Season 3, and production is set to resume later this summer in Texas.