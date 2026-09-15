Kim Kardashian Gets €1 Nearly a Decade After Paris Hotel Robbery

The court awarded €109,516 to a traumatized former hotel receptionist and €50,000 to the Hôtel de Pourtalès, while Kardashian and Harouche said they hope to move forward and heal.

Eight people were convicted for roles in the gunpoint heist, which left Kardashian bound and gagged as thieves escaped with more than $6 million in jewelry.

Kim Kardashian and stylist Simone Harouche each requested and received a symbolic €1 over the traumatic 2016 Paris hotel robbery, saying the decision was about “accountability and recognition” rather than money.

Kim Kardashian has received exactly what she asked for nearly a decade after being bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint in Paris: one euro. According to The Associated Press, a Paris court awarded Kardashian the symbolic €1, worth roughly $1.15, on Tuesday in connection with the 2016 jewelry heist that she has called “the most terrifying experience of my life.” The tiny award was not a rejection of a larger damages claim—Kardashian specifically requested a single euro, seeking recognition for what happened rather than a financial payout.

“The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us,” Kardashian and her stylist Simone Harouche said in a joint statement. “Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition.” Harouche, who was also at the Hôtel de Pourtalès during the robbery, requested and received €1. The ruling comes more than a year after Kardashian returned to Paris to testify against members of the crew responsible for the October 2016 attack. Eight people were ultimately convicted for roles in the robbery, which unfolded while Kardashian was in the city for Fashion Week. Several defendants were already elderly at trial, earning the group the French nickname “les papys braqueurs,” or “the grandpa robbers.” None of those convicted returned to prison because their sentences were covered by time already served in pretrial detention, and none appealed. Kardashian testified that two men dressed as police officers entered her suite before restraining her with zip ties and tape. The thieves escaped with more than $6 million in jewelry, including a diamond ring Kardashian had worn earlier that evening.

She has spoken repeatedly about believing she could be killed during the attack and the lasting changes it made to how she approaches security and displays expensive jewelry. After the convictions last year, Kardashian said the crime left “a lasting impact on me and my family.” The ruling also awarded substantially larger damages to others affected by the robbery. A former receptionist at the Hôtel de Pourtalès, who said he suffered trauma after being confronted during the heist, received €109,516, while the hotel itself was awarded €50,000. Kardashian and Harouche, meanwhile, said they hope the latest decision finally allows them to put the legal process behind them. “We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process,” their statement continued, “and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal.” The decision arrives just weeks after Kardashian faced another security scare closer to home. In August, a 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing her Hidden Hills property, stealing valuables and taking one of her vehicles for a brief “joyride.”

Kardashian and her children were reportedly staying elsewhere while the house underwent renovations.