Freedom Fest Featuring Kid Rock and Dog the Bounty Hunter Canceled After Just 6 VIP Tickets Sell

The cancellation adds to Kid Rock’s turbulent year, which has included discounted Rock the Country tickets, multiple lineup departures, an Army helicopter investigation and backlash over an ableist slur.

Deters vowed he was “never ever” holding the festival again and blamed the wealthy contacts he expected to support it, declaring, “Rich people, as a whole, suck.”

Organizer Eric Deters canceled Kentucky’s Patriots Day Freedom Fest, featuring Kid Rock and Dog the Bounty Hunter, after selling just six of the 100 $1,000 VIP packages he needed to fund the free event.

A Kentucky festival featuring Kid Rock and Dog the Bounty Hunter has been canceled days before showtime after organizers sold only six VIP tickets they were counting on to pay for the event. According to the Cincinnati Inquirer, Patriots Day Freedom Fest was scheduled for Sept. 26 at organizer Eric Deters' farm in Morning View, Kentucky, about 25 miles south of Cincinnati. General admission and parking were supposed to be free, but Deters planned to bankroll the event by convincing roughly 100 people in his circle to purchase VIP packages for $1,000 each. Ultimately, only six did.

"When I put together Patriots Day Freedom Fest, I put it together with the game plan and the idea that I could pay for it with VIP sales of $1,000 from these 100 people that I interact with on a regular basis," Deters explained in a Facebook video announcing the cancellation. The math ultimately wasn't there, and Deters made it clear there won't be another attempt at making it happen. "I am never ever, ever, ever, ever doing this event again—ever," he said. Deters also directed some frustration toward the wealthy contacts he expected to support the festival. "Rank-and-file Americans are the backbone of this country, [from] both political parties," he said. "I want to tell you something, rich people, as a whole, suck." Kid Rock and Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman were among the biggest names advertised for this year's event, alongside Fox News contributor Joe Concha and several political speakers. Previous Freedom Fests have attracted thousands of attendees and combined speakers with live music, fireworks, food trucks, vendors and children's activities.