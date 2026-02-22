Kid Rock Fires Back at Media Over $5,000 Tickets With Biblical Warning: 'God Will Cut ’Em Down'

Kid Rock is back in headlines—and this time, he’s taking aim at journalists, with a warning that sounds less like a press statement and more like an evangelical sermon.
Reacting to reports about the top-tier pricing for his upcoming shows, the “Batwidaba” rapper didn’t deny the numbers. Instead, per Variety, he doubled down—and added a little divine retribution for good measure.
“I WILL pray for them,” he said, referring to media outlets covering the story, before adding, “but I know that sooner or later God will cut ‘em down.”
The artist pushed back on headlines highlighting $5,000 front-row tickets for his Freedom 250 Tour, arguing that the coverage lacked context. According to him, those premium seats are extremely limited—just 20 per show—and part of a tiered pricing system that scales from $1,000 to $5,000 depending on proximity to the stage.
“They know damn well that’s not the full story,” he said, pointing out that cheaper options exist, including lawn seats starting at $50. He also emphasized that the goal is to cut out scalpers, framing the pricing structure as a way to control resale inflation.
Still, the math is the math. Those 20 premium seats—four per row across the first five rows—can generate a noticeable bump in revenue per show. And notably, they don’t come with added perks beyond location. No backstage access, no extras—just a closer view and a much lighter wallet.
Early ticket sales suggest mixed reactions. Some lower-tier premium seats have moved, but at least in certain cities, the highest-priced options are still sitting unsold. Meanwhile, mid-range tickets appear to be the sweet spot for fans actually showing up with their credit cards.
This latest moment adds to an already chaotic stretch for Kid Rock and the Rock the Country festival he co-founded.
In recent weeks, the touring festival has dealt with artist dropouts, public criticism, and even safety concerns tied to its lineup.
One performer, Tanner Usrey, reportedly received violent threats ahead of a scheduled show. The messages were serious enough to involve law enforcement, leading to an arrest and a pending court case. Usrey ultimately performed anyway, later acknowledging the situation with a blunt assessment: people can be “crazy.”
Then there’s the South Carolina situation. A planned stop in Anderson was abruptly canceled after multiple artists exited the lineup. Local officials confirmed the change, and organizers later issued a statement saying they were “truly disappointed” while stressing their commitment to delivering shows that meet a certain standard.
They also reiterated their message: “Loving America isn’t political; it’s who we are.”
Artists themselves have spoken about the tension surrounding the festival. Shinedown, one of the more high-profile acts to step away, cited internal and fan-driven conflicts as major factors.
Frontman Brent Smith said the band witnessed unusual levels of division among listeners, while drummer Barry Kerch described the backlash more bluntly: “The knives come out when they don’t like it.”