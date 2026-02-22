Kid Rock Fires Back at Media Over $5,000 Tickets With Biblical Warning: 'God Will Cut ’Em Down'

Kid Rock is back in headlines—and this time, he’s taking aim at journalists, with a warning that sounds less like a press statement and more like an evangelical sermon. Reacting to reports about the top-tier pricing for his upcoming shows, the “Batwidaba” rapper didn’t deny the numbers. Instead, per Variety, he doubled down—and added a little divine retribution for good measure.

“I WILL pray for them,” he said, referring to media outlets covering the story, before adding, “but I know that sooner or later God will cut ‘em down.” The artist pushed back on headlines highlighting $5,000 front-row tickets for his Freedom 250 Tour, arguing that the coverage lacked context. According to him, those premium seats are extremely limited—just 20 per show—and part of a tiered pricing system that scales from $1,000 to $5,000 depending on proximity to the stage. “They know damn well that’s not the full story,” he said, pointing out that cheaper options exist, including lawn seats starting at $50. He also emphasized that the goal is to cut out scalpers, framing the pricing structure as a way to control resale inflation. Still, the math is the math. Those 20 premium seats—four per row across the first five rows—can generate a noticeable bump in revenue per show. And notably, they don’t come with added perks beyond location. No backstage access, no extras—just a closer view and a much lighter wallet. Early ticket sales suggest mixed reactions. Some lower-tier premium seats have moved, but at least in certain cities, the highest-priced options are still sitting unsold. Meanwhile, mid-range tickets appear to be the sweet spot for fans actually showing up with their credit cards.