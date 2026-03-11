Pop Culture

Kevin Spacey Claims He's Been Diagnosed with 'Sexually Compulsive Behavior'

Inside the Santa Monica courtroom battle over the halted 'House of Cards' production, nine-figure losses, and whether Spacey’s 'condition' counts as a covered illness.

Kevin Spacey Claims He's Been Diagnosed with 'Sexually Compulsive Behavior'
Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey returned to the witness stand this week as part of an ongoing California civil trial tied to the fallout from the final season of House of Cards.

According to Rolling Stone, the disgraced actor confirmed to jurors that he was diagnosed with “sexual compulsive behavior” in 2017 after voluntarily entering an inpatient treatment program during a wave of sexual misconduct allegations that disrupted production on the series.

Spacey testified in a Santa Monica courtroom while reading portions of a psychiatric discharge summary from The Meadows treatment facility in Arizona. The document listed several diagnoses, including obsessive and related behaviors tied to sexual compulsive conduct and generalized anxiety disorder.

When asked if he had any medical basis to dispute the diagnoses, Spacey responded, “No.” He also confirmed that he entered treatment to examine his behavior and address personal boundaries.

The testimony comes as part of a dispute between the show’s production company, Media Rights Capital, and its insurer, Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company, over a nine-figure claim tied to the show’s halted production in 2017.

At the time, the political drama centered on Spacey’s character, President Frank Underwood, and the allegations that surfaced forced the production to pause and ultimately rewrite what became the show’s final season.

During questioning, Spacey pushed back on certain notes recorded by doctors during his stay at The Meadows. One entry suggested that the actor described a problematic behavior as “touching in public without permission.”

Spacey denied making that statement and criticized parts of the medical records as inaccurate. “Throughout the medical records, there are comments attributed to me I never said,” he told jurors, adding that some details in the notes were incorrect, including references to him having a British accent or a wife.

The civil case stems from insurance coverage disputes following Spacey’s removal from the series in 2017. Fireman’s Fund argues that its policy covered only losses caused by a medically verified incapacitating illness, while the production company maintains the disruption was tied to Spacey’s medical condition.

The show was placed on hiatus on October 31, 2017, shortly after allegations against the actor became public.

Those allegations first surfaced when actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey made a sexual advance toward him during a gathering in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Spacey has denied wrongdoing.

A jury later found him not liable in a 2022 civil trial involving Rapp, and he was acquitted in 2023 of sexual assault charges brought in the United Kingdom.

While on the stand this week, Spacey described entering treatment as an attempt to examine his life during a turbulent period. “I went there to try to help myself,” he testified.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, help is available. Contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org for confidential support.

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