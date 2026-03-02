Pop Culture

Misty Copeland Shares Emotional Video From First Days Walking After Hip Replacement Surgery

Legendary ballerina Misty Copeland shares an emotional video from her first days walking again after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

Misty Copeland Takes First Steps After Hip Replacement Surgery
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Misty Copeland is sharing a different kind of update—one focused on recovery instead of performance.

On February 26, the former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer posted an Instagram video documenting her first days after undergoing hip replacement surgery. The clip shows Copeland taking careful steps with assistance as she begins slowly walking again.

“A few months ago, I stepped off the stage after my final bow with @abtofficial, closing one chapter and unknowingly preparing for the next,” she wrote. “Not too long after that, I had hip replacement surgery.”

She explained that her attention has been on healing in every sense. “Since then, I’ve been focused on healing — physically, mentally, and patiently,” Copeland added. Describing the footage, she noted it captured “my first few days: learning to walk again, resting, and letting my body do the work.”

She also addressed the reality of the process. “Recovery isn’t glamorous, but every small step matters.”

Copeland retired from American Ballet Theatre in October 2025, ending a career that included a historic milestone in 2015 when she became the first African American woman promoted to principal dancer in the company’s 75-year history.

She joined ABT’s Studio Company in 2000, entered the corps de ballet in 2001, and was promoted to soloist in 2007 before reaching principal status.

She began ballet at 13 and quickly advanced, earning national recognition within a few years. Over time, she took on leading roles in major productions and became one of the most visible figures in classical dance.

Outside of ballet, Copeland has worked as an author, public speaker, and brand ambassador. She has released multiple books, including memoirs and children’s titles, and has appeared in film, television, and stage productions.

In 2022, she also founded The Misty Copeland Foundation, which focuses on providing access to dance education for young students.

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