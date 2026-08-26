James Bond Search Reportedly Has a Surprise Frontrunner — And It’s Not Callum Turner

Denis Villeneuve will direct the new 007 film from a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, with Nina Gold overseeing casting.

Callum Turner and Jack O’Connell reportedly rank among three finalists, though Amazon MGM has not confirmed the shortlist or revealed the third contender.

Jack Barton, a 31-year-old British actor known for Heartstopper and SAS: Rogue Heroes, has reportedly emerged as a surprise favorite to become the next James Bond.

The race to become the next James Bond may finally be getting serious, and the actor reportedly leading the field is not one of the stars who has spent the past year dominating 007 rumors. Jack Barton, a 31-year-old British actor with only a handful of major credits, has reportedly emerged as a favorite as the franchise prepares to screen-test candidates for Daniel Craig’s successor. Page Six reports that Barton has impressed the team behind the next Bond movie after casting director Nina Gold conducted a wide search across the U.K. for potential contenders. Sources have reportedly gone so far as to refer to Barton as “The One.” His competition initially included Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden, Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson, with screen tests expected to begin in early September.

Barton would represent a dramatic departure from the A-list names that have circulated since Craig ended his five-film run with 2021’s No Time to Die. His credits include Netflix’s Heartstopper, Steven Knight’s SAS: Rogue Heroes and a small appearance as Fop 1 in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. The reported interest in him comes as Amazon MGM searches for an actor capable of carrying the franchise through multiple films. What is confirmed is the team that will ultimately shape the new James Bond. Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is directing, while Peaky Blinders creator Knight is writing the screenplay. Gold is handling casting, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing. Earlier this year, Amazon MGM film chief Courtenay Valenti made clear that the studio wasn't ready to rush out a name simply to satisfy the speculation. “I know you’re all wondering when we’re going to announce who’s playing James Bond,” Valenti said at CinemaCon. “Don’t get too excited.”