Crystal Hefner Fires Back at Hugh Hefner's Sons: 'I Too Have Seen the Images'

The back-and-forth surrounding Hugh Hefner and the legacy of Playboy is escalating, with Crystal Hefner now directly responding to the public denial issued by her late husband’s sons. In a statement posted to Instagram on February 19, Crystal pushed back on Cooper and Marston Hefner’s claims that no inappropriate material exists in their father’s archives.

Referencing their suggestion that the scrapbooks could be preserved and made publicly accessible, she wrote that this is “exactly why I am speaking out about this and why I have filed these complaints with the Attorneys General.” Crystal made it clear that she does not support any form of public release. “I did not consent to the public distribution or public access of these images that were taken privately, not for the magazines or for any other commercial purpose,” she stated. She also directly challenged the brothers’ assertion that no images of minors exist in the collection. “While Cooper and Marston have said that they did not see images of minors in the scrapbooks, I too have seen the images,” she wrote, adding that the archive includes “many naked and sexually explicit images of very young-appearing girls.” She concluded that the matter “needs to be investigated.” Her message ended with a pointed remark about public exhibition. “They can put their own naked bodies in a museum, not ours,” she said. The statement follows earlier comments from Cooper and Marston Hefner, who said they had reviewed the materials for years and never encountered images of minors.

They described the scrapbooks as a historical archive documenting their father’s life and expressed openness to preserving them through institutional partnerships. They also emphasized that claims of this scale should be backed by evidence. Crystal Hefner’s position remains unchanged. Earlier this week, she appeared alongside attorney Gloria Allred to announce regulatory complaints filed in California and Illinois. Those filings allege that the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation is in possession of thousands of scrapbooks containing explicit images and personal writings. According to the complaint, the materials span decades and include photographs taken during private encounters. Crystal has said some of those images may involve individuals who could not provide full consent, and she has raised concerns about the possibility that minors are depicted.