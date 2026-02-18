Hugh Hefner’s Widow Says Scrapbooks May Contain Images of Underage Girls: 'I am Deeply Worried'

New allegations involving Hugh Hefner and the long shadow of Playboy are putting renewed attention on what may still be sitting inside the late founder’s personal archives. According to The Los Angeles Times, Crystal Hefner, his widow, stepped forward alongside attorney Gloria Allred to confirm that formal complaints have been filed with the attorneys general in both California and Illinois.

The goal: to block any possible release, sale, or mishandling of a large collection of images and written records now held by the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation. At the center of the concern is what Allred described as an extensive archive—thousands of scrapbooks filled with nude photos, paired with journals detailing Hefner’s private life. According to the filing, those writings allegedly catalog sexual encounters, including names, descriptions, and other deeply personal information. Crystal says the issue isn’t just the volume of material—it’s how some of it may have been created. She claims certain images were taken in environments where women were impaired and unable to fully consent. She also raised the possibility that some individuals photographed may have been minors. “The materials span decades, including in the 1960s, and may include images of girls who were underage at the time,” she said.

She further alleged that the foundation has been digitizing the collection, a move she believes increases the risk of exposure through leaks or data breaches. “I am deeply worried about these images getting out,” she said, calling the situation a potential “civil rights issue” and adding that “women’s bodies are not property… not collectibles.” Crystal also stated she was removed from her role as the foundation’s CEO after raising internal concerns about the archive. As of now, the foundation has not publicly responded, and neither state office has confirmed action on the complaints. No evidence has been released to support the claims, and the allegations have not been independently verified. Still, the situation lands at a time when Hugh’s legacy is already under closer scrutiny. In the years since his death in 2017, a more complicated picture has emerged—one that moves beyond the polished image of a robe-wearing publishing icon. Documentaries, former associates, and cultural critics have all contributed to a broader reassessment of Playboy’s influence.