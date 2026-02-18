Pop Culture

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Says Scrapbooks May Contain Images of Underage Girls: 'I am Deeply Worried'

Crystal Hefner warned that Hugh Hefner’s archive may include underage images and expressed concern over digitization and potential leaks.

Hugh Hefner's Widow Says 'Underage Girls' Are in Playboy Founder's Scrapbooks
Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

New allegations involving Hugh Hefner and the long shadow of Playboy are putting renewed attention on what may still be sitting inside the late founder’s personal archives.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Crystal Hefner, his widow, stepped forward alongside attorney Gloria Allred to confirm that formal complaints have been filed with the attorneys general in both California and Illinois.

The goal: to block any possible release, sale, or mishandling of a large collection of images and written records now held by the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation.

At the center of the concern is what Allred described as an extensive archive—thousands of scrapbooks filled with nude photos, paired with journals detailing Hefner’s private life. According to the filing, those writings allegedly catalog sexual encounters, including names, descriptions, and other deeply personal information.

Crystal says the issue isn’t just the volume of material—it’s how some of it may have been created. She claims certain images were taken in environments where women were impaired and unable to fully consent.

She also raised the possibility that some individuals photographed may have been minors.

“The materials span decades, including in the 1960s, and may include images of girls who were underage at the time,” she said.

She further alleged that the foundation has been digitizing the collection, a move she believes increases the risk of exposure through leaks or data breaches.

“I am deeply worried about these images getting out,” she said, calling the situation a potential “civil rights issue” and adding that “women’s bodies are not property… not collectibles.”

Crystal also stated she was removed from her role as the foundation’s CEO after raising internal concerns about the archive.

As of now, the foundation has not publicly responded, and neither state office has confirmed action on the complaints. No evidence has been released to support the claims, and the allegations have not been independently verified.

Still, the situation lands at a time when Hugh’s legacy is already under closer scrutiny. In the years since his death in 2017, a more complicated picture has emerged—one that moves beyond the polished image of a robe-wearing publishing icon. Documentaries, former associates, and cultural critics have all contributed to a broader reassessment of Playboy’s influence.

That reassessment includes renewed attention to how youth and sexuality were presented across decades of Playboy content.

Past reporting and academic analysis have pointed to instances where the line between “artistic” imagery and exploitation was blurred, particularly in earlier eras when laws and industry standards were less clearly defined.

One widely discussed example, according to The Conversation, involved images of a young Brooke Shields, taken when she was a child and later circulated in publications tied to Playboy’s orbit.

Critics have also examined how the brand helped normalize a very specific standard of desirability—one that often centered on youth, sometimes uncomfortably close to its legal limits.

If you suspect child exploitation or abuse, report it immediately to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at CyberTipline.org or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

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