Featured
From the Hornets trading Kobe Bryant to the Nuggets trading Rudy Gobert, there have been no shortage of draft day deals that NBA teams wish they could take back. Most prospects are unknown commodities, so trading any of these players comes with substantial risk. These are the 20 worst NBA draft day trades.Chris Gaine
NBA fans have seen many a terrible trade unfold over the years. Some stars have been dealt for the pu-pu platter, while others have been shipped out of town before they had the chance to blossom. Check out the 20 worst trades in NBA history.Aaron C. Mansfield
Paul Pierce throws shots at Deron Williams, Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, and more.Chris Yuscavage