Heidi Klum’s Son Henry Finally Gets the Ferrari He Won in a Mario Kart Bet 7 Years Ago

Kaulitz bought the Ferrari at an auto show last year and hid it in the garage until Henry’s birthday.

Henry won the six-figure car by beating Kaulitz in a childhood Mario Kart bet, then reacted to the reveal with, “Oh my God! Jesus Christ...I don’t even know what to say.”

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz surprised her son Henry Samuel with a red Ferrari F430 for his 21st birthday, fulfilling a promise Kaulitz made seven years earlier.

Heidi Klum just helped deliver on a seven-year-old promise to her son Henry Samuel — and the payoff was a Ferrari. According to People, Klum surprised Henry, her son with ex-husband Seal, with a red Ferrari F430 for his 21st birthday on Saturday. The six-figure gift wasn't simply an extravagant birthday present: Henry had apparently been waiting years to collect after winning a childhood bet with his stepfather, Tom Kaulitz. Klum captured the reveal on Instagram as Henry walked outside, spotted the car, and struggled to process what was waiting for him. “I can’t believe it is that time. You’ve been waiting for so many years,” Klum told him in the video.

Henry's response was considerably less composed. “Oh my God! Jesus Christ,” he said. “I don’t even know what to say.” The Ferrari traces back to a Christmas bet Henry made with Kaulitz roughly seven years ago. Klum shared an old video of Henry explaining the stakes: If he lost a game of Mario Kart, he couldn't play video games for three months and would have to make a painting of himself driving. But if he won, Kaulitz would owe him something significantly more expensive when he reached adulthood. “If I win, then Tom has to give me a Ferrari when I’m 21,” a teenage Henry said in the throwback clip. Turns out Kaulitz remembered. He revealed that he bought the F430 at an auto show last year, then kept it hidden in the garage until Henry's birthday.

“You kept your promise,” Klum told her husband during the reveal, before marveling at how long the deal had been hanging over him. “Literally, it’s what? Seven years ago when you guys said that?” The birthday surprise comes as Henry has become an increasingly visible member of Klum's family. Earlier this year, he accompanied his mother to the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, where the pair coordinated their black-tie looks, and Henry's resemblance to Seal drew attention. Klum said at the time that Henry had become a favorite red-carpet companion while Kaulitz was traveling. “What better date can you have than your own son?” she said, explaining that she enjoys watching a 20-year-old experience major events for the first time. “I’m more appreciative that he comes with me, that he’s proud to be on my side.” Henry is one of the children Klum raised with Seal, whom she married in 2005. Seal is Henry's biological father and also adopted Klum's eldest daughter, Leni.