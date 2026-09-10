Gail Bean Says John Singleton’s Legacy ‘Lives in All of Us’ as ‘Snowfall’ Saga Continues

Bean says honoring Singleton means treating the era’s crack epidemic and West Coast rap scene with care because “these are people’s real lives.”

In The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, Bean reprises her role as the resilient Wanda Bell, now sober and pursuing a music-industry career in 1990s Los Angeles.

Gail Bean says continuing the Snowfall universe without co-creator John Singleton feels “bittersweet,” but his legacy “lives in all of us.”

Gail Bean is leading the Snowfall universe into a new era, but she is not pretending it feels the same without John Singleton. As the actress reprises her role as Wanda Bell in FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, she is reflecting on the filmmaker whose influence still hangs over the franchise seven years after his death. “It’s bittersweet,” Bean told Njera Perkins of HuffPost. “It’s different without him.”

Singleton, who co-created Snowfall and helped establish its uncompromising portrait of South Central Los Angeles during the crack epidemic, died from a stroke in 2019. His death came while the cast was filming the show’s third season, forcing its stars to continue without the creative force who helped build their world. “When John passed—rest in peace, John Singleton—we were like, ‘OK, we got to continue on and tell this story full circle for him,’” Bean recalled. Now, with The Drop expanding that world, Bean is careful not to frame the spinoff as a simple extension of Singleton’s legacy. “The Drop isn’t John’s legacy. John’s legacy lives in all of us,” she said, pointing to the actors, writers and viewers shaped by his work. “I attribute it to what was deposited inside each of us.” The Drop has a new showrunner, new writers and several new characters, but it carries the storytelling instincts Singleton helped instill in the original cast. Singleton spent his career putting Black life in Los Angeles on-screen without sanding down its tensions or contradictions. At 24, he became the youngest person—and the first Black filmmaker—nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director for 1991’s Boyz n the Hood.