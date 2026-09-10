Pop Culture

Gail Bean Says John Singleton’s Legacy ‘Lives in All of Us’ as ‘Snowfall’ Saga Continues

The actress calls returning as Wanda Bell in FX’s The Drop 'bittersweet' as the franchise enters 1990s Los Angeles and the West Coast rap scene.

'Snowfall' Actress Gail Bean Remembers John Singleton
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Key Takeaways

  • Gail Bean says continuing the Snowfall universe without co-creator John Singleton feels “bittersweet,” but his legacy “lives in all of us.”
  • In The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, Bean reprises her role as the resilient Wanda Bell, now sober and pursuing a music-industry career in 1990s Los Angeles.
  • Bean says honoring Singleton means treating the era’s crack epidemic and West Coast rap scene with care because “these are people’s real lives.”

Gail Bean is leading the Snowfall universe into a new era, but she is not pretending it feels the same without John Singleton. As the actress reprises her role as Wanda Bell in FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, she is reflecting on the filmmaker whose influence still hangs over the franchise seven years after his death.

“It’s bittersweet,” Bean told Njera Perkins of HuffPost. “It’s different without him.”

Singleton, who co-created Snowfall and helped establish its uncompromising portrait of South Central Los Angeles during the crack epidemic, died from a stroke in 2019. His death came while the cast was filming the show’s third season, forcing its stars to continue without the creative force who helped build their world.

“When John passed—rest in peace, John Singleton—we were like, ‘OK, we got to continue on and tell this story full circle for him,’” Bean recalled.

Now, with The Drop expanding that world, Bean is careful not to frame the spinoff as a simple extension of Singleton’s legacy. “The Drop isn’t John’s legacy. John’s legacy lives in all of us,” she said, pointing to the actors, writers and viewers shaped by his work. “I attribute it to what was deposited inside each of us.”

The Drop has a new showrunner, new writers and several new characters, but it carries the storytelling instincts Singleton helped instill in the original cast.

Singleton spent his career putting Black life in Los Angeles on-screen without sanding down its tensions or contradictions. At 24, he became the youngest person—and the first Black filmmaker—nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director for 1991’s Boyz n the Hood.

That same attention to place and consequence became part of Snowfall’s foundation as the series tracked Franklin Saint’s transformation from ambitious teenager to drug kingpin.

The Drop, created by Malcolm Spellman, moves the timeline into the 1990s and shifts its center of gravity from crack cocaine to West Coast rap. Wanda, now sober and separated from Leon Simmons, is trying to reinvent herself as a music executive while battling an industry that continually underestimates her.

The character first entered Snowfall as Leon’s girlfriend, became involved in the Saint crew’s drug operation, and later developed a devastating addiction before fighting her way into recovery.

That survival has now placed Wanda—and Bean—at the center of the franchise. “Wanda Bell is resilient as hell,” Bean said.

But her rise does not erase the history surrounding her. For Bean, honoring Singleton means bringing the same care to a new chapter rooted in real cultural upheaval. “This isn’t fiction,” she said. “These are people’s real lives.”

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